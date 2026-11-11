AEKE Introduces All-In-One Smart Home Gym, Integrating Multiple Strength Training Functions Into A Single System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AEKE S1 Pro combines more than 23 gym-style training functions, intelligent workout guidance and a space-saving design to offer a new approach to home fitness.

Madrid, Spain, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEKE, a smart fitness technology brand, is introducing a more integrated approach to home fitness with its AEKE S1 Pro, an all-in-one smart strength training system that brings multiple gym-style training capabilities together in a single platform. Designed to reduce the need for multiple standalone exercise machines, the S1 Pro combines more than 23 machine-style training functions, 185 training angles and force-angle combinations, and AI-powered workout guidance into one space-efficient system, offering users a more versatile and personalised way to train at home.

Traditional home gyms often require users to invest in multiple pieces of equipment to accommodate different exercises and muscle groups. This can create challenges for households with limited space, particularly as consumers increasingly seek fitness solutions that can fit naturally into their everyday routines.









AEKE is addressing these limitations by rethinking how home fitness equipment is designed and used. Rather than replicating a conventional gym with multiple individual machines, the company integrates a broad range of strength training capabilities into a unified system, allowing users to access different exercises, training modes and resistance options through one platform.

Rethinking the Home Gym for Modern Living

A traditional home gym often involves a trade-off between functionality and space. Building a comprehensive training setup can require multiple machines, separate accessories and a dedicated workout area. For people living in apartments or homes where rooms serve several purposes, this can be difficult to accommodate.

AEKE approaches home fitness differently by integrating multiple training capabilities into a single system.

The AEKE S1 Pro, for example, is designed to support a wide range of strength training movements through adjustable configurations and multiple attachments. Its compact footprint gives users access to a wide range of training options without requiring an entire room for conventional gym equipment.

The system occupies approximately 0.3 square metres when folded and 0.9 square metres when expanded. This design makes a broader range of strength-training exercises possible in homes where space is limited.









The principle is straightforward: effective fitness equipment should adapt to people's living spaces rather than require people to reorganise their lives around their equipment.

For modern households, this provides greater flexibility in when and where training takes place. A dedicated gym room is no longer the only way to build a comprehensive strength-training routine at home.

Making Every Training Session More Purposeful

Convenience alone does not guarantee a consistent fitness routine. Knowing what to train, how much resistance to use and whether progress is being made can be just as important as having access to the right equipment.

This is where intelligent fitness technology can play a meaningful role.

AEKE integrates digital training capabilities into its equipment to give users a more structured approach to exercise. Features such as fitness assessments, personalised training plans, intelligent resistance recommendations and real-time movement feedback provide guidance throughout the training process.

The system connects different stages of the training process, from assessing individual capabilities and following a plan to monitoring progress.

This approach can be particularly useful for people who want a more organised way to exercise but may not have the time or experience to manage every aspect of their training independently.

Experienced users can choose from a versatile range of exercises and resistance options to support different training goals. For those starting a routine, structured guidance can make the process easier to navigate.

The goal is to make technology most useful during training itself.

One System, More Ways to Train

The AEKE S1 Pro reflects a broader shift towards more versatile and integrated home fitness equipment.

Designed as an AI-powered home gym, the system supports more than 23 machine-style training functions and offers 185 training angles and force-angle combinations. With more than 20 attachments and five strength training modes, it is built to accommodate a variety of exercises within one integrated platform.

This versatility supports different strength-training goals without requiring a collection of separate machines. It also gives users flexibility as their needs change over time, whether they are establishing a regular routine, exploring different exercises or progressing to more advanced training.

AEKE combines equipment and intelligent training features in a single experience. Hardware, workout guidance and progress tracking work together within one training system.

The aim is to create a practical home training environment that users can return to consistently.

Technology That Supports the Individual

As connected fitness products become more sophisticated, the value of the technology depends on how well its features improve the user experience.

AEKE's product philosophy places intelligent, data-driven training at its core. Through assessments, recommendations and feedback, the technology is intended to help users understand their training and make more informed decisions.

This approach goes beyond adding digital features to fitness equipment by building an intelligent training experience from the ground up.

To do that, the technology must help users understand and adapt their training while making it easier to integrate into everyday routines.

AEKE's mission expresses this philosophy directly:

To unleash the power within everyone through intelligent, data-driven training.

The mission reflects the company's belief that technology can support a more informed and structured approach to fitness, helping people understand their capabilities and work towards their individual goals.

A Global Vision for a More Balanced Approach to Fitness

AEKE's ambitions extend beyond individual products. The company aims to advance smart fitness worldwide by developing solutions that connect intelligent technology with people's practical needs.

Its vision is:

To lead the future of smart fitness worldwide and empower people to live stronger, more balanced lives.

This vision guides the brand's efforts to combine product functionality with intelligent training and more accessible exercise experiences. It also treats fitness as part of everyday life, integrated with work, family and other commitments.

Through products such as the AEKE K1 and S1 Pro, the brand is expanding its presence in the home fitness market. Each product supports its broader ambition to make technology-supported exercise more accessible while addressing different training needs.

For AEKE, the future of fitness depends on how effectively technology helps people build strength, maintain consistency and make exercise a sustainable part of their lives.







Connecting Fitness with Everyday Life

The evolution of home fitness presents an opportunity to rethink the relationship between exercise equipment, personal routines and the spaces people live in.

By combining versatile strength-training equipment with intelligent guidance and data-driven insights, AEKE aims to offer an alternative to home gyms built around multiple individual machines.

The AEKE S1 Pro embodies this approach through its integrated design and intelligent training capabilities, while the brand's mission and vision provide a long-term framework for product development.

As AEKE continues to develop its smart fitness portfolio, it remains focused on making training more practical, more personalised and better suited to contemporary life.

AEKE - Strength In Numbers.

Learn more about AEKE and its smart home fitness solutions on the official AEKE website.

CONTACT: Tracy Tao,...