Electrumai Announces Free Webinar On AI-Powered Funding Discovery Beyond Traditional Grant Searches

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Join ElectrumAI founders for a live webinar exploring how AI helps discover grants, loans, tax credits, and incentives beyond traditional searches.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ElectrumAI, an AI-native funding intelligence company, announces an upcoming webinar on November 19th, 2026 at 1pm ET exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming the way businesses, nonprofits, and organizations discover and pursue public funding opportunities.Hosted by ElectrumAI co-founders Alina Reyzelman and Niall McMahon, the webinar will introduce FundingIQ, the company's AI-powered platform designed to identify relevant funding opportunities based on project needs, objectives, and eligibility criteria."Finding funding isn't just about searching for grants. Organizations often overlook valuable opportunities because they don't know where to look or how to identify programs relevant to their projects," said Alina Reyzelman, CEO and Co-Founder of ElectrumAI. "Our goal is to make funding discovery smarter, faster, and more accessible."The webinar will explore:.Why valuable funding opportunities are frequently overlooked..How semantic AI identifies funding matches beyond traditional keyword searches..How FundingIQ complements Google, public funding portals, and ChatGPT..A live demonstration of discovering grants, loans, tax credits, and other incentives..How to build a funding pipeline and continuously track new opportunities.The session will conclude with a live Q&A, giving participants an opportunity to engage directly with the founders.About ElectrumAIElectrumAI is a Florida-based technology company developing AI-native solutions for funding discovery and intelligence. Its flagship platform, FundingIQ, helps businesses, nonprofits, consultants, and institutions discover, evaluate, and manage public funding opportunities through intelligent, project-based matching and automated monitoring.Learn more:Webinar registration:Media Contact:ElectrumAI, Inc....

Alina Reyzelman

ElectrumAI

+1 310-926-8882

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ElectrumAI Announces Free Webinar on AI-Powered Funding Discovery Beyond Traditional Grant Searches News Provided By ElectrumAI November 11, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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