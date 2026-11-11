Coming Back Is Not The Same As Coming Home: Boulder Crest Shares A Powerful Story Of Transformation On Veterans Day

In "Out of the Dust", Marine veteran Brian Wilson shares how war followed him home - and how Warrior PATHH introduced him to the possibility of a life beyond survival. Watch the new Veterans Day film on Boulder Crest Foundation's YouTube channel.

At 24, First Lieutenant Brian Wilson led 42 Marines in Ramadi. After an IED struck his convoy, he carried the weight of that day for years. His story reflects why coming back from war is not always the same as coming home.

Brian attended Warrior PATHH, Boulder Crest's peer-delivered, non-pharmacological training program for veterans. It helps participants make peace with their past, live in the present, and build a future defined by growth, purpose, and service - all at no cost.

Boulder Crest helped Brian learn to be present for his wife, his son, and the people he loves. Donor support makes Warrior PATHH available to veterans at no cost - and helps more veterans find their way home.

Boulder Crest is a pioneering nonprofit developing Posttraumatic Growth-based training for times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. It helps veterans, service members, first responders, and their families transform struggle into strength.

New short film explores one Marine veteran's journey from surviving war to building a life of greater presence, connection, and possibility

- Brian Wilson, Marine veteranBLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Veterans Day, Boulder Crest Foundation honors all who have served with the release of a new short film featuring Marine veteran Brian Wilson - and a message that gratitude alone is not enough.Coming back from war is not always the same as coming home.For Wilson, returning home meant leaving Ramadi, Iraq, but carrying the war with him. The new film, "Out of the Dust", shares his deeply personal story of combat, loss, guilt, and the transformation that became possible when he discovered that his worst day did not have to define the rest of his life.In the spring of 2006, Wilson was a 24-year-old first lieutenant leading a rifle platoon of 42 Marines through Ramadi, then considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world.On April 2, after the route he had planned was blocked, Wilson made the decision to take a road his platoon had avoided for weeks because of the threat of improvised explosive devices. The final vehicle in the convoy was struck. Of the four Marines and one Navy corpsman inside, only one survived.“I came home, but the war was still inside me,” Wilson says in the film.“Like a dust storm, I couldn't see through.”For years, Wilson carried the weight of that day into every part of his life. The hypervigilance that had helped keep him alive in combat followed him into his marriage, fatherhood, and civilian life. Even while coaching his son's baseball team, part of him remained in Ramadi - scanning for threats, looking for exits, and struggling to stay present.A funeral for Sergeant Thomas Moss, a Marine from Wilson's platoon, became a turning point. At the service, Wilson met Moss's young daughter and recognized with painful clarity what his own wife and son stood to lose if he did not choose a different path.Wilson eventually found the courage to ask for help. In 2021, he attended Warrior PATHH at Boulder Crest Foundation, where he was introduced to Posttraumatic Growth and the possibility that he could do more than survive.“Boulder Crest wasn't my only saving grace,” Wilson has said.“But it introduced me to the idea that I could live the life I wanted. I didn't have to just survive.”“Trauma cuts both ways,” Wilson says.“It teaches you how to survive, and then it dares you to try and live.”Warrior PATHH is a peer-delivered, non-pharmacological training program created by veterans, for veterans. Rather than focusing solely on managing symptoms, the program trains participants to make peace with their past, live in the present, and build a future defined by growth, purpose, and service.The program is offered free of charge to participants. The generosity of donors ensures that cost is never a barrier for veterans ready to take the next step in their lives.The film shows Wilson practicing one of the skills he now uses to return to the present when memories and hypervigilance begin to take over. By focusing his attention, regulating his breathing, and grounding himself in the moment, he is better able to be present for his wife, his son, and the people he loves.“Boulder Crest taught me how to take back control of my life,” Wilson says.“Be there for my wife, for my son. Show up for the people I care about.”His story reflects a message at the heart of Boulder Crest's work: veterans are not defined solely by what happened to them in war - or by the most difficult moments that followed. With the right training, connection, and support, they can continue to grow, lead, serve, and build meaningful lives.“Veterans Day is a time to honor what our veterans have given in service to our country. It should also be a time to recognize all that remains possible in their lives,” said Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest Foundation.“Brian's story reminds us that coming back is not always the same as coming home. We owe veterans more than our gratitude - we owe them the opportunity to build lives of connection, purpose, and service.”In the film's final moments, Wilson acknowledges that the storm has not disappeared - but his relationship to it has changed.“The storm is still here. It's always here,” he says.“But now I stand in it deliberately, and it doesn't own me.”"Out of the Dust" is available now on the Boulder Crest Foundation website and YouTube channel at youtube/@BoulderCrestFoundation.Boulder Crest invites viewers to watch and share Wilson's story, helping more people understand what transformation after trauma can look like - and what becomes possible when veterans have access to training designed for their experiences.This is what's possible. Help another veteran find their way home.To support Boulder Crest's work and give more veterans the opportunity to participate in Warrior PATHH at no cost, visit BoulderCrest/give.ABOUT BOULDER CRESTBoulder Crest Foundation is the Home of Posttraumatic Growth and a global leader in the development, delivery, study, and scale of Posttraumatic Growth-based training. Through programs including Warrior PATHH, Struggle Well, Family Rest and Reconnection, and professional training offered through the Boulder Crest Institute for Posttraumatic Growth, the Foundation helps veterans, service members, first responders, and families transform struggle into strength. Boulder Crest Foundation operates campuses in Virginia, Arizona, Texas, and Wyoming and has reached 250,000 people through its programs and educational offerings.Learn more at BoulderCrest.

Jen Grady

Boulder Crest Foundation

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Coming Back Is Not the Same as Coming Home: Boulder Crest Shares A Powerful Story of Transformation on Veterans Day News Provided By Boulder Crest Foundation November 11, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Natural Disasters, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation...



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