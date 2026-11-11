Russia, Ukraine, US Conclude Latest Round of Negotiations
(MENAFN) The second day of negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi wrapped up on Wednesday following a meeting that lasted just under two hours.
Members of the Russian delegation told reporters that an official statement would be released at a later time, without providing further details about the discussions.
The Russian negotiating team is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine's delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, head of the country's Foreign Intelligence Service.
Earlier, Umerov said in a post on Telegram that Wednesday's agenda would begin with trilateral discussions involving Russia and the United States, before the Ukrainian delegation held separate talks with its European partners.
Members of the Russian delegation told reporters that an official statement would be released at a later time, without providing further details about the discussions.
The Russian negotiating team is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine's delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, head of the country's Foreign Intelligence Service.
Earlier, Umerov said in a post on Telegram that Wednesday's agenda would begin with trilateral discussions involving Russia and the United States, before the Ukrainian delegation held separate talks with its European partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment