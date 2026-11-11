India And Moldova Work On Enhancing Ties In Energy, Agriculture, Connectivity And Capacity Building

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) India and Moldova on Wednesday held the third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) focusing on further enhancing cooperation in energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation was led by Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) and the Moldovan delegation was led by Corina Calugaru, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Moldova.

During the FOC, discussions were held on the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic, education, cultural, consular and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides emphasised to further enhance cooperation in energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building. Views were also exchanged on regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation in multilateral fora.

"India and Moldova share warm and cordial bilateral ties. The historic visit of the President of India to Moldova in July 2026, as the first Presidential visit from India has provided renewed momentum to bilateral relations. The discussions held at the FOC will contribute to further strengthening of India-Moldova bilateral partnership," read a statement issued by the MEA.

It added that both sides agreed to hold the next session of FOC in Chisinau at mutually convenient dates.

During her landmark State Visit to the Eastern European country in July this year, President Droupadi Murmu had appreciated the role played by Indian community in Moldova, including students, in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

President Murmu had also attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Maia Sandu of Moldova in Chisinau, before leaving for North Macedonia.

"Honoured to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, the first visit by an Indian Head of State to Moldova. India, the world's largest democracy, is a valued friend. We're building a partnership that delivers real results for our people," Sandu wrote on X.

Highlighting the significance of India-Moldova relations amid growing global instability, Sandu said the two democracies are bound by common values of freedom and dignity, and a shared commitment to working for the benefit of their citizens.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Murmu, Sandu said Moldova is choosing cooperation and trustworthy partnership, adding that Moldova can build a relationship with India based on shared democratic values.

"We are two democracies, a large one, a very large one, and a small one, but united through the same values: freedom, dignity, and work to the benefit of the people. In Moldova, you'll always find a trustworthy friend," she said.