Man Opens Fire On Father, Brother Over Property Dispute In Maha's Thane, Injures Both Seriously

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, Nov 11 (IANS) A man allegedly opened fire on his father and brother following a property dispute in Gurvali village of Kalyan taluka in Maharashtra's Thane district, seriously injuring both, police said.

The accused, identified as Kalpesh Shelar, allegedly fired at his father, Balaram Shelar, and brother, Bharat Shelar.

According to reports, Balaram sustained a gunshot injury to his stomach, while Bharat was shot in the shoulder. Both were rushed to a private hospital for immediate medical attention and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be serious.

Following information about the incident, police took prompt action and arrested Kalpesh Shelar. The Titwala police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the firing.

The incident has caused a stir in Gurvali village and adjoining areas, with the alleged involvement of a son in an attack on his own father and brother over a property dispute triggering shock among local residents.

In a similar incident reported earlier, on October 19, a 25-year-old man was arrested from Gujarat's Bharuch for allegedly murdering his 59-year-old father following a dispute over money to purchase a car in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Parmar, allegedly slit his father Mohanlal Parmar's throat with a grinder during an argument over money. The father and son were living together, while Mohanlal's wife was away at their native village.

After committing the murder, Mukesh fled the scene. When relatives failed to contact Mohanlal over the phone, they sent an acquaintance to check on him. The person discovered his body and alerted the Palghar police.

Earlier in June, another shocking incident was reported from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a man allegedly stabbed his 82-year-old father to death after losing a property dispute case against him in court.

The victim, Jafar Qamaruddin Sayyed Patel, had fought a two-year legal battle to evict his son, Abdul Rehman Abdul Jafar, from his house over alleged abusive behaviour. Jafar Patel, a retired Water Resources Department employee, had reportedly faced repeated quarrels and alleged assaults by his son, who works as a medical representative.