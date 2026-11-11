Three CRPF Personnel Injured In Terror Attack At Kulgam Naka In Kashmir

CRPF Personnel Targeted in Kulgam

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon. The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka-- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections.

Investigation and Security Response

Officials said the assailants fled from the spot soon after the indiscriminate firing at the CRPF personnel. "There has been firing on CRPF Naka at Kulgam, Kashmir. Three personnel injured. Operations are going on to nab the perpetrators and best possible treatment is being provided to the injured personnel," the CRPF said in a statement.

The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment, and multi-agency hunt operations were launched against the attackers, an official said. The official said that the naka where the attack took place is around 4 km from the National Highway.

Status of Injured Personnel

Of the three injured CRPF personnel, two have minor injuries while the third is slightly serious, the official said. The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine, and his condition is stated to be slightly serious. Constable Rakesh Dass, who hails from Assam, suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Head Constable Somveer Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, sustained a bullet injury to his arm. Both are stated to be stable.

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