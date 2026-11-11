Irfan Pathan Reviews Hardik Pandya Trade To PBKS, Raises Bowling Fears

Hardik Pandya Trade Impact

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes Hardik Pandya's move to Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will further strengthen their batting line-up, particularly in the middle and lower order, but expressed concerns over the team's bowling resources following the departure of Arshdeep Singh. After days of speculation and debates, the much-anticipated trade between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was formally announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Irfan Pathan said Hardik Pandya's arrival would further strengthen Punjab Kings' middle and lower-order batting but flagged concerns over their bowling, stressing the need to find a replacement for Arshdeep Singh and invest in a quality spinner.“With this trade of Hardik, Punjab get a really good middle and lower order power hitter. Their batting line up was already strong, but this makes them even stronger in that department. Their bowling is a real concern for me. They not only need to find a replacement for Arshdeep Singh but also need to invest in a good spinner going forward,” he said.

Pandya's IPL Journey

Pandya's trade brings the curtain down on his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles. Having first joined MI in 2015, Pandya developed into one of the league's most impactful all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball during the team's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impact as captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season. GT also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy.

Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner. However, Hardik's second stint with MI spanning three seasons was underwhelming, as he could score only 647 runs in 39 matches and 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with a best score of 48*. He took 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, with a five-wicket haul to his name. In the 2025 season, MI did reach the playoffs but finished at the bottom and in 9th place in the 2024 and 2026 seasons, respectively, under Hardik's captaincy.

Arshdeep Singh's Move to Mumbai

Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition's leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS' all-time leading wicket-taker. Arshdeep's ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab's bowling attack. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI's bowling attack. (ANI)

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