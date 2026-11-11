Franchises Secure Top International, Indian Riders At ISRL Season 3 Auction

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 11 (IANS) Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 3 Riders Auction saw intense bidding wars as fresh faces entered the league with franchises securing top international and Indian riders across categories with overall purse valued at cross Rs 4.5 crores.

Riders from Australia, Europe, the USA, Indonesia, Japan, and the South Asian circuit dominated proceedings, keeping team owners on their toes and cementing ISRL's position as the fastest-growing motorsport property in the country.

France, USA, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia led the charge at the auction, commanding top bids with 13 riders being selected across teams.

Luke Clout commanded the auction's top price at Rs 21,46,000, making him the most sought-after rider of the night. Rugved Barguje stole the spotlight for the local contingent, drawing Rs 6,50,000 contract, one of the highest ever for an Indian in ISRL season 3 auction.

Indewheelers Motorsports have retained their Season 2 riders, France's Calvin Fonvieille in the 250cc International category and Thailand's Witsarut Salangam in the 250cc India & Asia Mix category, for Season 3.

The four categories for Season 3 are 450cc International, 250cc International, 250cc India Asia Mix and 250cc Group 'A' Foreign Bikes Only – Indian Futures. ISRL Season 3 will continue to provide opportunities for domestic talent, with 30 Indian riders registered in Indian Futures as well as 250cc India Asia Mix categories.

The new Indian Futures category, in particular, will provide a dedicated platform for emerging Indian riders to develop in an international-level competition.

“ISRL is not just building a racing league, we are creating a new sports economy for India where athletes, teams, brands, and fans all converge. The Season 3 auction has shown the world that India is ready to back motorsport at scale, and this is just the beginning of our global journey,” said Eeshan Lokhande, ISRL Director.