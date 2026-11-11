Turkish Airlines Opens New Route to China’s Chengdu
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines launched scheduled services to Chengdu on Wednesday, adding the southwestern Chinese city to its mainland China network and bringing its total number of destinations in the country to four.
Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, joins Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou as the airline's mainland Chinese destinations, the carrier said in a statement.
The new route will operate three times a week using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, linking Istanbul Airport with Chengdu Tianfu International Airport.
Departures from Istanbul are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while flights heading back from Chengdu will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Addressing an event held after the inaugural service, Turkish Airlines Chairman Murat Seker highlighted China's strategic importance to the airline's international operations.
“We are further strengthening our flight network in the country with the services we have launched to Chengdu, one of China’s most important tourism, technology and aviation centers and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy,” he said.
“We believe this new route will contribute to the development of commercial, cultural and tourism relations between Türkiye and China.”
With more than 21 million residents, Chengdu is among western China's leading economic centers, playing a significant role in commerce, logistics and financial services.
The city is also home to numerous international businesses working across key industries, including electronics, automotive production, aviation, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.
Beyond its economic significance, Chengdu is internationally recognized for its Sichuan cuisine and is a popular tourist destination, particularly for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.
To mark the launch, Turkish Airlines is offering introductory round-trip tickets starting at $540. Promotional prices can be accessed through the airline's official website, although fares may vary when purchased through ticket offices or travel agencies.
Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines, a member of the Star Alliance, operates 571 passenger and cargo aircraft and serves 359 destinations in 133 countries.
Its global network includes 306 international destinations and 53 domestic locations, according to the company.
Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, joins Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou as the airline's mainland Chinese destinations, the carrier said in a statement.
The new route will operate three times a week using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, linking Istanbul Airport with Chengdu Tianfu International Airport.
Departures from Istanbul are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while flights heading back from Chengdu will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Addressing an event held after the inaugural service, Turkish Airlines Chairman Murat Seker highlighted China's strategic importance to the airline's international operations.
“We are further strengthening our flight network in the country with the services we have launched to Chengdu, one of China’s most important tourism, technology and aviation centers and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy,” he said.
“We believe this new route will contribute to the development of commercial, cultural and tourism relations between Türkiye and China.”
With more than 21 million residents, Chengdu is among western China's leading economic centers, playing a significant role in commerce, logistics and financial services.
The city is also home to numerous international businesses working across key industries, including electronics, automotive production, aviation, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.
Beyond its economic significance, Chengdu is internationally recognized for its Sichuan cuisine and is a popular tourist destination, particularly for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.
To mark the launch, Turkish Airlines is offering introductory round-trip tickets starting at $540. Promotional prices can be accessed through the airline's official website, although fares may vary when purchased through ticket offices or travel agencies.
Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines, a member of the Star Alliance, operates 571 passenger and cargo aircraft and serves 359 destinations in 133 countries.
Its global network includes 306 international destinations and 53 domestic locations, according to the company.
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