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Ademola Oluborode Jegede


Date: 2026-11-11 06:11:05

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Law, the SARChi Chair in Climate Change and the Rule of Law, and the Director of the Ismail Mahomed Centre for Human and Peoples' Rights, University of Venda
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Ademola Oluborode Jegede is a full Professor of Law and an NRF rated researcher in the School of Law, University of Venda, Thohoyandou, South Africa. He holds degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, University of Ibadan and the Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, University of Pretoria. He has been a research visitor to the Centre for International Environmental Law, USA and Human Rights Institute at Abo Akademi, Finland. His research area is on the intersection of climate change and biodiversity loss with human rights of vulnerable groups.

Experience
  • –present Full Professor of Law, the SARChi Chair in Climate Change and the Rule of Law, and the Director of the Ismail Mahomed Centre, University of Venda

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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