UEFA Appoints Estonian Referees For Liechtenstein Vs Azerbaijan Match

By Alimat Aliyeva

UEFA has announced the refereeing appointments for the upcoming UEFA Nations League League D fixture between Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan, which will mark the final round of the competition.

An all-Estonian officiating team has been selected to oversee the encounter, with experienced referee Kristo Tohver appointed as the match official.

According to the published appointments, Tohver will take charge of the match, assisted by fellow Estonian officials Silver Koiv and Sander Saga, who will serve as assistant referees.

Jonas Jaanovits has been appointed as the fourth official and will complete the Estonian refereeing team for the international fixture.

The match is scheduled to take place on November 13 in Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein. Kick-off is set for 11:45 p.m. Baku time.

The encounter will be part of the final round of the UEFA Nations League D campaign, with Azerbaijan travelling to Liechtenstein for the away fixture.

The appointment of the Estonian officials completes the match arrangements ahead of the meeting between the two national teams.