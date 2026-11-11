Diaspora In Poland Marks Victory Day As New Coordinators Elected

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Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, Fuad Muradov, has met with members of the Azerbaijani community in Poland and attended a meeting of the Coordination Council of Polish Azerbaijanis during his official visit to the country.

According to the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, the gathering focused on commemorating Azerbaijan's Victory Day, strengthening cooperation among diaspora organisations and identifying priorities for future community activities.

The event opened with the performance of Azerbaijan's National Anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives defending the country's territorial integrity and the victims of the November 7 incident in Krakow.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Poland, Fuad Isgandarov, addressed participants, highlighting the historical significance of November 8 - Victory Day.

The ambassador described the occasion as a symbol of the Azerbaijani people's national unity, determination and collective will.

He also emphasised the important role of Azerbaijanis living in Poland in promoting their country's interests, raising awareness of Azerbaijan and contributing to the development of bilateral relations between Baku and Warsaw.

A commemorative video was screened during the event, highlighting Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the military victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, and the memory of fallen servicemen.

Diaspora unity and youth engagement among key priorities

Addressing the gathering, Fuad Muradov congratulated community members on the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

He recalled that Azerbaijan had never accepted the occupation of its territories and attributed the country's military victory in 2020 to the determination of the Azerbaijani people and the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Muradov paid tribute to the servicemen who lost their lives during the war and acknowledged the courage and sacrifices of veterans.

The committee chairman also provided information about the organisation's principal areas of activity, ongoing projects and support mechanisms available to Azerbaijani diaspora organisations abroad.

Particular attention was given to strengthening coordination between community associations, encouraging Azerbaijanis overseas to work towards shared objectives and maintaining the younger generation's cultural and national connections with Azerbaijan.

People's Artist and composer Faig Sujaddinov also addressed participants, describing Victory Day as a historic milestone whose significance would continue to inspire future generations.

New coordinators elected in Warsaw and Katowice

The meeting continued with discussions on the activities of the Coordination Council of Polish Azerbaijanis and its future responsibilities.

Community representatives exchanged proposals concerning new initiatives, closer cooperation among diaspora organisations and opportunities to encourage greater participation in community activities.

Participants also discussed the importance of jointly celebrating national holidays and significant commemorative dates as a means of reinforcing solidarity among Azerbaijanis living in Poland.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani community expressed appreciation for the support provided to diaspora initiatives and highlighted the positive results achieved through coordinated activities.

At the conclusion of the gathering, elections were held for the Coordination Council of Polish Azerbaijanis.

Following the vote, new coordinators were elected to represent the Azerbaijani communities in Warsaw and Katowice.