Pezeshkian Slams US Op Against Iran As 'Disgrace'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed on Wednesday the United States' military operation against his country as a "disgrace."

In an X post, Pezeshkian pointed out what he described as a contradiction between Washington's claims that Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and its strike on the sports hall in the city of Lamerd in February with a precision strike missile (PrSM). "Now they invoke the 'Mother of All Bombs' to pursue diplomacy through threats. No contradiction, but a disgrace. Who threatens global peace and security?" Pezeshkian wrote.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian arrived at the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, saying that he has prepared to discuss "the actions taken by America and Israel to destroy the environment."