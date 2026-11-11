Azerbaijan Advances Green Energy Corridor Talks With Bulgaria, Strengthens Cooperation With IEA

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Azerbaijan is stepping up efforts to expand renewable energy exports to Türkiye and Europe while strengthening cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA) on electrification and energy security.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held separate bilateral meetings with Bulgarian Energy Minister Iva Petrova and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.

The discussions focused on developing cross-border green energy infrastructure, expanding natural gas cooperation and aligning Azerbaijan's energy transition priorities with emerging international trends.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discuss joint venture for green energy corridor

During his meeting with the Bulgarian energy minister, Shahbazov discussed bilateral cooperation in the natural gas sector and the development of the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor.

Particular attention was given to the possibility of establishing a joint venture to advance the project and initiating preparations for a feasibility study.

The proposed corridor is intended to facilitate the development of additional renewable energy generation capacity in Azerbaijan and enable the transmission of electricity to Türkiye and European markets.

The two ministers also exchanged views on potential participation by European companies, financing mechanisms and opportunities for technological cooperation.

The initiative forms part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to diversify its energy exports by complementing established natural gas supplies with renewable electricity.

The proposed joint venture and feasibility study would represent important preparatory steps towards determining the project's technical and commercial viability.

IEA cooperation focuses on electrification and energy security

In a separate meeting with IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, Shahbazov discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between Azerbaijan and the agency, particularly in the field of electrification.

The Azerbaijani side expressed appreciation for the IEA's contribution to preparations for energy-related initiatives introduced during COP29, hosted by Baku in 2024.

Both sides examined the growing importance of electrification in the global energy transition and considered ways to adapt their existing cooperation to emerging priorities.

Discussions also addressed the role of natural gas in maintaining energy security as countries gradually increase the share of renewable energy sources in their energy systems.

The participants highlighted the potential contribution of international green energy corridors to expanding electricity connectivity and supporting wider electrification efforts.

Shahbazov and Birol additionally considered opportunities to continue technical cooperation and policy dialogue on electrification, including the possible revision of joint activities to reflect new energy priorities.