Brussels Launches Platform To Coordinate Ukraine's Defense Industry With International Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform's correspondent in Brussels reported this.”

On November 10, Brussels hosted an event titled“From Frontline Innovation to European Defense Readiness,” marking the official launch of UARM Hub, a new Brussels-based platform established by five leading Ukrainian defense manufacturers.

According to its organizers, the platform aims to facilitate dialogue on shared priorities and deepen industrial cooperation by identifying practical opportunities to integrate Ukrainian technologies and expertise into Europe's defense ecosystem.

The platform will promote efforts to strengthen Europe's defense industry through joint initiatives, the exchange of combat experience with Ukraine, and the development of long-term partnerships.

“Here in Europe, we need to speak with one voice to draw greater attention to what is happening on the frontline and share our experience not only in supporting the military but also in building structures and developing Europe's security and defense architecture. This is our responsibility, because otherwise Europe will make the same mistakes we made in the past,” said Mustafa Nayyem, a member of the UARM Hub board.

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, who delivered the opening remarks at the event, said:“UARM Hub should broaden its agenda beyond simply representing Ukrainian companies that manufacture drones and other innovative systems.”

He said Europe should learn from Ukraine's experience in building an integrated ecosystem that closely connects defense companies with end users, who provide operational feedback on the products they use on the battlefield.

In Kubilius's view, the new platform could become a kind of“academy of Ukrainian defense industry experience.” He also expressed hope that it would contribute to the implementation of all European defense projects of common interest.

Noting that the European Defense Innovation Office is already operating in Kyiv, he called for a similar structure to be established in Brussels, adding that the launch of UARM Hub could be the first step in that direction.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the European Union, Taras Kachka, welcomed the Ukrainian defense manufacturers' initiative to engage in active discussions among themselves, promote their interests at the European level, and share their experience with European companies.

Ukraine's Ambassador to NATO, Alona Hetmanchuk, emphasized the importance of Ukraine's defense industry for the security of the Alliance.

“Today, we are creating a framework for full-fledged two-way cooperation,” she said, explaining that relations were no longer simply a matter of a“donor-recipient” arrangement, as Ukraine was also making a direct contribution to NATO's security, with its defense industry being one of the most important elements of that contribution.

According to the founders, UARM Hub's strategic priorities include showcasing opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers to participate in EU defense programs (SAFE, EDIP, and EDF), improving access to EU and NATO procurement opportunities, facilitating testing and certification, and promoting joint production with European partners on mutually beneficial terms, including the protection of intellectual property rights.

Ukraine and NATO to deepenon innovative technologies

As Ukrinform reported, in September, EU member states approved the first five European defense projects of common interest (EDPCI). These large-scale industrial projects are designed to provide a framework for cooperation among member states on major defense initiatives that are too large or complex for individual countries to implement on their own. They cover the entire military capability development cycle, from design to deployment and operation.

On average, each project involves 18 member states, with Ukraine participating in four of the five projects.