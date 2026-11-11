Ukraine Working With Partners On Drone Escorts For Ships In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the remarks during a media appearance alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukrinform reports, citing a video of the event.

“As you know, the Black Sea is currently blocked. Ensuring the safe passage of ships is extremely important for agriculture. This is a matter of security, as Russia is attacking with drones, including Iranian-made ones, and various types of missiles. This is difficult. They are trying to destroy all ships, regardless of which country they belong to. We are discussing and working on organizing ship escorts using different types of drones. This is one of our new projects, and we are very grateful for it,” he said.

відео

Zelensky also noted that work on a European anti-ballistic missile defense system had been underway for a year.

“We cannot work on this project alone. We are very grateful to the Danish defense industry and our other partners. I hope that this winter we will test the first new European missile defense system and achieve some results. We all need it,” he said.

Agreement on safe navigation inSea could boost efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine – Erdogan

As reported, on Tuesday, November 10, Denmark announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 4.8 billion (€643 million).

Photo: screenshot from video