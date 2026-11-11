Large Fire Breaks Out At Naftogaz Facility In Dnipropetrovsk Region Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a statement by the Naftogaz Group press service on Telegram.

“Overnight, Russian forces struck a Naftogaz Group facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with jet-powered drones. The attack sparked a large fire on the facility's premises and damaged equipment,” the statement said.

The facility's employees were in a shelter at the time of the attack. No one was injured.

Russian strikes hitinfrastructure in southern Odesa region

The Group's specialists are currently assessing the damage, while the company is coordinating further action with local authorities.

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on November 11, Russian forces attacked six major substations and damaged power lines operating at various voltage levels.

Lead photo is for illustrative purposes