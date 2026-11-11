Russian Drone Hits School Grounds In Yahotyn, Kyiv Region
“Just half an hour ago, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a school in Yahotyn. This is an ordinary school for children, with absolutely no military significance. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. All 171 children, along with teachers and other school staff, were in the shelter,” Tkachenko wrote.
He noted that emergency responders were wrapping up firefighting operations at the site, after which efforts would begin to restore the school grounds.
According to Tkachenko, the explosion also damaged a car, a fence, and windows in two nearby private houses.Read also: Russian attack damages private house in Kyiv 's Darnytskyi district
As previously reported, a residential building and several cars were damaged in a Russian attack in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.
Photo: Tymur Tkachenko/Telegram
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