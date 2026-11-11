Netherlands Working With Ukraine On Joint Air Defense Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius made the remarks during a media briefing at the European Defense Innovation Forum in The Hague, Ukrinform's correspondent in The Hague reports.

“We are trying to do everything we can. As you know, we are providing Ukraine with the air defense systems we can deliver, but we understand that this is not enough. That is why we are working on several fronts. In particular, we are trying to support and encourage the development of Ukraine's domestic air defense production. We are also urging other countries, including my fellow ministers, to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs. That is all I can share at this point. However, it is extremely important to establish some form of joint European-Ukrainian production of air defense systems. Ukraine urgently needs these systems, as there is a global shortage. This creates an extremely difficult situation for Ukraine. As soon as we have more details, I promise to return to this issue,” she said.

She also stressed that“this war is taking place on our continent.”

ands seeks ways to speed up delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukrain

As reported, Ukraine and the Netherlands have begun work on an air defense project called Bliksem.