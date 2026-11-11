Japan-Funded Initiative Turns The Tide On Water Woes In Mansehra Village

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A Japan-funded water supply project has been inaugurated in Village Bakki, Mansehra, providing safe drinking water to more than 6,000 residents and easing the daily hardships faced by local communities, particularly women and girls, in collecting water.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi inaugurated the project on November 11. The project was implemented by Friends Welfare Association (FWA) Pakistan, a non-governmental organization working to support vulnerable communities across Pakistan through education, healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, and community development.

The Government of Japan provided financial assistance of $59,764 for the project under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Member of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Asad Mehmood Lodhi, officials of the Embassy of Japan, representatives of FWA, members of the local WASH Committee and residents of the area.

Under the project, FWA successfully completed the construction of a gravity-flow water supply system, including 6,013 metres of galvanised iron main supply pipelines and a water intake tank.

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FWA and the local community also contributed additional resources to support excavation work, the local transportation of construction materials and water quality testing to ensure a safe and reliable water supply.

To ensure the long-term sustainability of the project, FWA established a 20-member WASH Committee and provided its members with training in water quality management, hygiene promotion, and the operation and maintenance of the water supply system.

The project addresses the critical need for clean drinking water in Village Bakki, where residents, particularly women and girls, have long faced significant daily difficulties in collecting water.

The newly installed system is expected to improve public health, reduce the burden of water collection, provide children with greater educational opportunities and improve the overall quality of life of the entire community.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu congratulated FWA on the successful completion of the project and said access to safe drinking water was essential for improving people's lives and supporting the sustainable development of society.

He highlighted that improved access to safe water would reduce the daily burden of water collection, particularly for women and girls, create greater educational opportunities for children, improve living standards and contribute to better health across the community.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of proper operation and maintenance of the system to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Reaffirming Japan's commitment to supporting Pakistan's sustainable development, Ambassador Akamatsu expressed hope that the newly established water supply system would serve as a lasting symbol of friendship between Japan and Pakistan.