Pakistan Moves Towards Nationwide Smart Meter Installation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Islamabad: The government has decided to install smart meters across electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) nationwide and will seek billions of dollars in loans from international financial institutions to finance the project.

According to an official statement, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Division Ahad Cheema to review the development projects and financial requirements of electricity distribution companies.

Also Read: Japan-funded initiative turns the tide on water woes in Mansehra village

The meeting also discussed efforts by the Economic Affairs Division to arrange funding for the installation of smart meters on transformers operated by all DISCOs.

The government will hold negotiations with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to secure financial assistance and facilitate the installation of smart meters across the country.