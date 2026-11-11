Pakistan Moves Towards Nationwide Smart Meter Installation
According to an official statement, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Division Ahad Cheema to review the development projects and financial requirements of electricity distribution companies.
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The meeting also discussed efforts by the Economic Affairs Division to arrange funding for the installation of smart meters on transformers operated by all DISCOs.
The government will hold negotiations with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to secure financial assistance and facilitate the installation of smart meters across the country.
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