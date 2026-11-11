Jordan To Present Energy And Mining Projects At EU Investment Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Investment opportunities draw on Jordan's solar and wind resources and strategic infrastructure.

- Projects reflect Jordan's plans to develop its role as a regional clean energy hub.

- The proposed Mujib pumped-storage hydropower project has a capacity of 450 megawatts.

- A solar photovoltaic project combines electricity generation with battery storage.

- A proposed wind farm would add 100 megawatts of generating capacity.

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Jordan will present investment opportunities in renewable energy, energy storage, natural gas, green hydrogen, and mining at the Jordan–EU Investment Conference 2026 on November 19 at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participating, the conference will bring together European investors, companies, and financial institutions to explore long-term investment partnerships.

More than 700 officials, investors, and business leaders are expected to attend. The conference aims to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between Jordan and the European Union and help move proposed projects toward financing and implementation.

The energy projects draw on Jordan's solar and wind resources and existing infrastructure. Different investment models will be available to accommodate each project's requirements, with the aim of strengthening energy security and economic competitiveness.

Project developers, investors, and financing institutions will discuss technical and financial requirements and potential partnerships drawing on European expertise in energy technologies.

The projects form part of Jordan's efforts to develop its role as a regional clean energy hub, attract investment and technology, create jobs, and strengthen local expertise.

Mujib Pumped-Storage Hydropower Project The proposed Mujib project would provide 450 megawatts of generating capacity and seven hours of storage under a public-private partnership.

Located near the existing Mujib Dam, it would store surplus electricity generated from renewable sources during the day and supply it to the grid during periods of higher demand, particularly the evening peak. This would improve grid flexibility and stability, increase the use of renewable energy, and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

The project would use a closed-loop pumped-storage system, moving water between two reservoirs through pressure pipelines. Two reversible pump-turbine units, each with a capacity of 225 megawatts, would enable electricity storage and generation while reusing the same water.

Expected long-term benefits include improved efficiency across the electricity system, potential cost reductions, support for local economic development, and access to advanced technologies and international expertise.

The project would be developed under a build-own-operate-transfer model, allowing qualified investors to participate in its development and operation.

Other electricity projects on offer include a 200-megawatt solar plant paired with a 100-megawatt battery system providing four hours of storage, and a proposed 100-megawatt wind farm.

Green Hydrogen In green hydrogen and ammonia, Jordan aims to use Aqaba as a gateway connecting its renewable energy resources with export markets, creating opportunities for investment in clean fuel production and related infrastructure.

The proposed project would develop shared infrastructure linking renewable energy generation sites and green hydrogen developers with a green ammonia production and export platform in Aqaba.

It would cover electricity transmission and hydrogen transport, water desalination and conveyance, ammonia storage and pipelines, and port export infrastructure.

The project would draw on Jordan's complementary solar and wind resources, Aqaba's access to international markets, and the country's established fertilizer industry to develop an export-oriented green energy value chain.

Solar Photovoltaic and Battery Storage Project This public-private partnership would combine a 200-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant with a 100-megawatt battery energy storage system capable of providing four hours of storage.

It would follow a build-own-operate model, with the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) serving as the principal commercial counterparty.

Site infrastructure and electrical facilities would be developed to integrate solar generation and battery storage into a single system.

An integrated energy management and control system would coordinate solar generation, battery charging and discharging, and electricity delivery according to grid requirements. Testing, commissioning, and routine maintenance would cover both systems to ensure reliability, availability, and compliance with national grid requirements.

The investment case rests on the expansion of renewable energy, continued investment in the sector, and the growing need to maintain grid stability.

Wind Power Project The proposed project would develop a 100-megawatt wind farm connected to Jordan's electricity grid under a build-own-operate model. Its location is currently being assessed.

The project responds to expanding renewable energy deployment, rising electricity demand, and the need to maintain grid stability.

High-Purity Silica Sand Project This project aims to generate greater domestic value from Jordan's mineral resources by supporting higher-value, export-oriented industrial activities.

It would develop silica resources into high-purity processed and manufactured products, building on demonstrated processing results and progressing toward pilot-scale validation, industrial production, and downstream manufacturing.

The investment case cites rising demand, silica's role as a strategic input for technology industries, and the concentration of global supply. Jordan's resources could support investment in specialty materials and advanced manufacturing.

Risha Gas Pipeline and Processing Plant Natural gas opportunities include infrastructure to process and transport domestic gas from Risha, alongside a separate city gas project serving households and businesses in Amman and Zarqa.

The Risha project offers a financing opportunity in infrastructure intended to support the commercialization of growing production from the Risha gas field.

The new processing plant and proposed pipeline form an integrated midstream project. The plant would process raw gas to pipeline quality, while a proposed 277-kilometer pipeline, 36 inches in diameter, would connect the field to Jordan's gas market and the Arab Gas Pipeline.

The Amman and Zarqa city gas project would be implemented in phases to expand natural gas services for residential and business users.

Basalt Exploration Project The proposed project would develop basalt resources in Jordan's Harrat al-Sham through selective extraction, processing, and downstream manufacturing. Potential products include continuous basalt fiber, engineered construction materials, and other advanced basalt products.

The resource area covers approximately 11,000 square kilometers, with priority zones already identified. It benefits from road access, infrastructure connections, and access to regional and international markets through Aqaba Port, alongside a clearer regulatory framework for high-quality basalt and basalt fiber industries.

Basalt is an established construction material, and Jordan's resource base could support a shift from conventional uses toward higher-value industrial products and new manufacturing activities.

Jordan is also offering early-stage investment opportunities in rare earth exploration and the development of strategic mineral value chains.

The mining sector operates within an established legislative and regulatory framework. Proposed partnerships would combine investment with European industrial expertise in processing and advanced manufacturing.

Gas Distribution Networks in Jordanian Cities The project would establish an integrated gas distribution utility across Amman and Zarqa, extending Jordan's existing high-pressure gas infrastructure to residential, industrial, and commercial customers through new city gate stations, medium- and low-pressure networks, and end-user connections.

Two main stations would be developed in Zarqa and Sahab. Supporting infrastructure would include 142 kilometers of carbon steel pipelines operating at 16 bar to serve large customers and supply the network, and 440 kilometers of polyethylene pipelines operating at 4 bar for smaller industrial customers.

More than 11,000 kilometers of polyethylene pipelines operating at 100 millibar would serve residential customers. The project would also include pressure regulators, metering systems, and infrastructure for conversion to gas use.

Phosphate-Based Chemicals Plant The project would establish a fully integrated plant in Jordan to convert locally sourced phosphate rock into TSP, MAP, and food-grade SHMP.

With a total annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, the facility would combine domestic raw materials with integrated chemical processing to supply the detergent and industrial cleaning, water treatment, fertilizer, food manufacturing, and desalination sectors.

Target markets include Jordan, the Middle East and North Africa, and other export destinations.

The proposed production mix comprises a 50,000-tonne-per-year TSP line, a 30,000-tonne-per-year premium MAP line, and a 20,000-tonne-per-year food-grade SHMP line.

Rare Earth Elements Jordan is seeking investment in critical mineral exploration, resource development, and higher-value processing and manufacturing, drawing on its mining capabilities, industrial infrastructure, and links to regional and international markets.

The proposed approach extends beyond extraction to processing, manufacturing, and supply chain integration, supported by Aqaba, planned rail links, logistics centers, and regional trade corridors.

Demand for rare earth elements in high-performance magnets, clean energy, defense, electronics, data infrastructure, and advanced technologies underpins the investment case.

Jordan's investment framework provides a sequence of procedures covering applications, memorandums of understanding, feasibility assessments, implementation agreements, and mining concessions.

Future processing and manufacturing could allow Jordan to retain more value from its mineral resources and connect production with markets in the Gulf, Europe, and Asia.

Vanadium Battery Materials Plant The project would establish a vanadium battery materials plant at a Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) site, using magnetite slag from the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC).

The plant would produce standard and specialty vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), as well as electrolyte for vanadium redox flow batteries.

It would convert a domestic industrial byproduct into higher-value materials for steel alloys, grid-scale energy storage, and advanced applications. The project's spreadsheet model specifies an annual capacity equivalent to 1,500 metric tonnes of V2O5.

The investment case cites opportunities to diversify supply beyond China and Russia, changes in vanadium demand driven by flow batteries, access to domestic feedstock, and revenue diversification across export markets.

Fifa Copper Project This project is a phased exploration and development proposal in Ghor Fifa, Tafileh Governorate, within the same Cambrian mineral belt as the historic copper districts of Faynan and Timna.

The National Arab Mining Company (NAMC) holds a 28.1-square-kilometer block under a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. It is seeking a strategic partner to finance an initial development program targeting the first production of copper cathode in 2033.

The Fifa block shares the same host formation, the Middle Cambrian Burj Dolomite-Shale unit. Copper occurs as malachite, chalcocite, and chrysocolla in nodules and fracture fillings within the Numayri Dolomite.

Regional reconnaissance conducted between 2022 and 2024 identified six target sites covering 6.92 square kilometers. Rock samples returned copper concentrations ranging from 1,432 to 5,660 parts per million.

//Petra// AO