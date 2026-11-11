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4.7-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Aqaba


Date: 2026-11-11 06:09:38

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Gulf of Aqaba at 12:24 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, the Jordan Seismological Observatory reported.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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