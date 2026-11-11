Octo Prints And Lighting Launches Custom Business Cards With Online Design, Live Preview, And Upfront Pricing For Contractors, Realtors, And Small Business Owners

MENAFN - GetNews)"Custom business cards with a company logo, printed full color on 16pt stock, stacked in a dashboard card holder inside a contractor's work truck."Octo Prints and Lighting launches custom business card printing online: 3.5 x 2 inch full-color cards on 16pt stock, made from a customer's own logo file or designed in its online studio, with a live preview and upfront pricing.

LITHIA, Fla. - November 11, 2026 - Octo Prints and Lighting today announced the launch of custom business cards, a new business card printing service built for contractors, realtors, stylists, photographers, and other small business owners who still hand their card to clients in person. The cards measure 3.5 x 2 inches, are printed in full color on heavy 16pt stock, and are ordered entirely online through the company's design studio at decorativelightcovers.

The launch addresses a common problem for small businesses that already have a logo. Many online business card services steer buyers into stock templates, which forces owners to rebuild a brand they have already paid for. Octo Prints and Lighting takes the opposite approach. Customers upload the artwork they already have, or lay out a card around their logo in the online studio, and see a live preview of exactly what will print before placing the order.

Upload an existing design or build one around a logo

The design studio accepts PNG, JPG, PDF, SVG, AI, and EPS files, which covers exports from common design tools including Canva, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Photoshop. Owners who are starting from a logo alone can add their name, title, phone number, and website in the studio to create a custom business card design without outside design software. The live preview shows the finished card before checkout.

Print sides, finishes, and stock

Buyers choose single sided or double sided printing and one of two finishes: no gloss, for a clean, low-shine surface, or gloss, for richer color. Double sided cards can be glossed on the front only or on both sides, and the back can repeat the front artwork or carry a separate design, such as a services list, a QR code, or appointment lines. Every card is printed on 16pt stock, a heavier card than the thin stock that bends in a pocket or a wallet.

Upfront pricing in reorder-sized sets

Pricing is shown on the product page before checkout, starting at $19.99 for 72 cards. Cards are sold in sets of 72, with quantities up to 2,016 cards listed on the page, so a small business can order what it will hand out before a phone number, title, or address changes, rather than buying thousands of cards to reach a bulk price. Most orders ship within 24 to 48 business hours, and all cards are printed in the USA.

Part of a wider small business print range

The business cards join the company's existing line of printed marketing materials for small businesses, including custom vinyl banners, custom car magnets, and branded canopy tents for markets and trade shows. A full guide to choosing card size, finish, quantity, and file setup is available on the company blog: Custom Business Cards: The Complete Guide to Cards Clients Actually Keep.

"Most of our customers already have a brand. They just want it printed the way they built it," said Scott Graham, Sales and Marketing Director at Octo Prints and Lighting. "A contractor's business card is often the last thing a homeowner holds before deciding who to call, so it should match the logo on the truck and the website. Upload the file you already have, see exactly what prints, see the price, and the cards are on their way fast, on a stock heavy enough that it does not fold in half the first time a client pockets it."

About Octo Prints and Lighting

Octo Prints and Lighting was founded in 2012 in Lithia, Florida, and sells directly to customers at decorativelightcovers. The company offers custom business cards, vinyl banners, car magnets, signage, and decorative light covers for businesses, schools, and homes across the United States and Canada.