It's Just Money Films Announces Production Of Star-Studded Feature“30 Days To Thirty” Slated For Spring 2027 Release

Atlanta, GA, USA - November 11, 2026 - It's Just Money Films and Third Eye Filmworks have officially announced the production of their upcoming feature film, "30 Days to Thirty.”

The joint project is currently shooting on location in Atlanta, Georgia.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release in Spring 2027. Steven Love, President of It's Just Money Films, teamed up with Third Eye Filmworks to write and produce the highly anticipated feature.

"30 Days to Thirty" boasts a high-profile ensemble cast. Whitney Code stars in the leading role as Jordan. Rumando Kelly stars opposite her as AP.

The production also includes major supporting performances from a roster of industry veterans and rising stars. The co-starring lineup features Clifton Powell, Jamal Woolard, Khaotic, Crystal The Doll, Fancy Jones, and Benzino.

Christian A. Strickland directs the feature. Beasy Jones serves as the Director of Photography.

Rosalind Cotton acts as the Executive Producer for the film. Steven Love, Horace Jones, and Moya Strickland serve as Producers. Daryl L. Jones manages all legal representation for the production.

"Bringing this story to life with such a talented cast and crew has been a great experience," said Steven Love, President of It's Just Money Films. "Our partnership with Third Eye Filmworks allowed us to build an incredible team. We are excited for audiences to see the final product in Spring 2027.”

The Milwaukee-based studio continues to expand its production footprint with this latest venture.

Fans and media outlets can follow the production progress online. For more information regarding the film, cast updates, and future announcements, visit .

About It's Just Money Films

It's Just Money Films is a premier production company dedicated to creating compelling cinematic experiences. The company focuses on developing original stories and collaborating with top-tier talent across the entertainment industry. Led by President Steven Love, the studio consistently delivers high-quality feature films and media content for global audiences.