Treasures At The Langshaw In Perry Offers Holiday Gift Certificates And Free 2027 Calendars

MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Treasures at the Langshaw Treasures at the Langshaw, an antique store in Perry in Lake County, Ohio, is selling holiday gift certificates and including a free 2027 calendar with every purchase while supplies last. Shoppers can plan around two holiday closures.

PERRY, OH - November 11, 2026 - Treasures at the Langshaw, a Lake County antique store, is selling gift certificates this holiday season and including a free 2027 calendar with every purchase while supplies last. The certificates are sold year-round, and recipients choose their own vintage treasures.

The shop is open on weekends. Holiday shoppers should plan around two closures: Nov. 17 and 18, and Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. Call 440-429-2701 for gift certificates and details.

Key takeaways:



Gift certificates are sold year-round, so recipients can pick vintage pieces that match their own style.

Every purchase includes a free 2027 calendar while supplies last.

The shop is open on weekends and closed Nov. 17 and 18 and Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. The antique shop opened in 2016 and draws shoppers from Northeast Ohio and across the United States.

How the gift certificates work

A gift certificate puts the choice in the recipient's hands. The giver doesn't have to guess at a vintage item. Instead, the recipient browses the shop and picks a piece that fits their personal style. The certificates aren't tied to the holidays, since the shop sells them all year. Call 440-429-2701 to buy one before a weekend visit.

A free 2027 calendar with every purchase

Every purchase comes with a free 2027 calendar as a holiday bonus, but only while the calendars last. With the shop closed Nov. 17 and 18 and again from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, the open weekends around those dates are the times to shop.

An afternoon out in Lake County

Families and friends can make a day of it: an afternoon of antique shopping, then lunch. The shop welcomes shoppers from across Northeast Ohio and visitors from throughout the United States.

About Treasures at the Langshaw

Established in 2016, this family-favorite antique shop in Perry, Ohio, welcomes shoppers from across Northeast Ohio and the rest of the country. It is open on weekends and sells gift certificates year-round. For more information, call 440-429-2701.: