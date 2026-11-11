MENAFN - GetNews)"Alta Mere Plano, ceramic coating in Plano, TX, a black Tesla Model S with a deep gloss finish outside the Alta Mere store on West Plano Parkway, where FUSION PLUS ceramic coating by XPEL is applied."Paint protection film gives local drivers a separate option for rock-chip protection during seasonal vehicle care.

Plano, Texas - November 11, 2026 - Alta Mere Plano offers ceramic coating in Plano for drivers preparing their vehicles for winter care. At its West Plano Parkway location, the automotive protection shop provides ceramic coating, paint protection film and window tinting.

The National Weather Service lists November 22 as the average first freeze date for Dallas/Fort Worth, giving North Texas drivers a seasonal reminder to consider vehicle care. Alta Mere Plano provides professional ceramic coating using FUSION PLUS by XPEL, which forms a hydrophobic layer that resists water, dirt and stains. The coating bonds to the clear coat, supporting easier washing and a glossy finish while helping protect against environmental contaminants such as bird droppings.

Preparation work connects those benefits to the condition of the paint surface. The shop describes a hand wash, iron remover and clay treatment, followed by paint correction to remove swirls and haze. Technicians strip waxes, sealants and residue before applying the coating by hand, leveling it and inspecting the surface before curing. Alta Mere Plano lists a Preferred 4 Year Coating Package and a Premium 8 Year Coating Package, with paint, plastic and trim, and wheel-face treatments described on its service page. Its professional ceramic coating service offers long-term protection, with coating life affected by maintenance, driving conditions and exposure.

For drivers concerned about rock chips, Alta Mere Plano also installs XPEL paint protection film, or PPF. The clear film provides a physical barrier against rock chips, scratches and road debris, with Preferred, Premium and Full Body packages listed. Ceramic coating serves a different role: it makes routine washing easier and is not designed to prevent significant impacts such as rock chips.

Alta Mere Plano is listed in XPEL's Plano installer finder for paint protection film and PRIME automotive window tint. The listing identifies the shop's West Plano Parkway address.

Local service areas include Frisco, Allen, McKinney, Dallas and Carrollton. Located on West Plano Parkway in Collin County, the shop's Google Maps listing displayed a 4.9 rating from 841 reviews when checked on November 5, 2026.

About Alta Mere Plano:

Alta Mere Plano is an automotive protection shop offering ceramic coating at 4006 W Plano Pkwy Ste 250, Plano, Collin County, Texas 75093. It applies FUSION PLUS by XPEL ceramic coating and installs XPEL paint protection film and automotive window tint for cars and SUVs. The shop says it has protected vehicles in Texas for over three decades. Its focus is protecting vehicles for local drivers. Phone: (972) 985-4625. Website:.