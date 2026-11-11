Building A City For The Young: Hangzhou's New Urban Center Recruits Global City Partners

Hangzhou, China - November 11, 2026 - Yuhang District of Hangzhou held a "Building a City for the Young" partner recruitment conference on Thursday, inviting partners worldwide to join in developing the future of the city's new central axis. The first batch of "city partners" was unveiled at the event, including Vivo, DingTalk, ByteDance, Intime, China Resources, Perennial Holdings, the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra, the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, and the China Academy of Art.

The global recruitment drive focuses on four sectors: technology and innovation, commerce, culture and sports, and pioneering spaces. According to organizers, a city partner may serve as a co-builder, operator or project collaborator, or take on roles such as experience officer, block curator, or content provider for cultural and sports venues. The technology sector, for example, aims to build an AI industrial cluster worth 100 billion yuan, while the pioneering-spaces sector seeks to bring young entrepreneurs from around the world together to create an ideal urban life.

Hangzhou is currently developing three global-function city centers, with the new center in Yuhang positioned as the hub for science and technology innovation. Powered by the talent appeal of Alibaba and other digital-economy enterprises, Yuhang has attracted more than 210,000 new residents over the past five years - roughly one in three residents is a qualified professional - and the average age in the core area has dropped from 42 to 32 over the past decade. Construction of the central axis, officially launched in 2024, spans 2.5 kilometers within a core area of 2.84 square kilometers, and is designed to create a super cultural hub, a cluster of future corporate headquarters, and a super park city.

Along the axis, Yuhang has laid out commercial projects such as the Intime Center and a China Resources MixC mall, alongside supporting facilities including the Yuhang International Sports Center, the Future Park, the Future International Performing Arts Center, the Yuhang Cultural and Arts Center, and the Future City Living Room. The Yuhang International Sports Center, which features a professional football stadium seating 60,000, is expected to open next year and will be operated by city partner Alisports. Under current plans, the venue will host more than 25 high-level professional football matches and over 45 large-scale entertainment events annually.

For young people, the international future block and the sci-tech future block are already within reach. Both follow an "open-up" concept: opening up street corners by removing heavy barriers and converting the space into rest areas, and tearing down the walls of industrial parks to connect them with surrounding neighborhoods. The international future block, located along the northern section of the axis, is surrounded by commercial landmarks and industrial parks, and its model section, "L-Park," has already opened. Light-consumption businesses catering to young people will be introduced in the next stage.

"A new urban center built for innovation and for young people cannot rely solely on the planning team and the government - it calls for broad participation and collective wisdom from partners across society," said Duan Jin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and chief planner of the central axis. He expressed the hope that more city partners would join in building the new center.

About Zhejiang Daily

Zhejiang Daily was founded on May 9, 1949. As the official newspaper of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, it is the most credible and influential mainstream print media in Zhejiang Province. Its circulation has long ranked among the top three provincial Party newspapers nationwide, with the per capita ownership rate ranking first among all provincial Party newspapers in China.

Zhejiang Daily has won the China News Award on multiple occasions, with columns including Qianjiang Waves and Today's Focus honored as "Famous Chinese News Columns". Its advertising revenue and profits have repeatedly hit new highs, ranking first among provincial Party newspapers in advertising profits. It has been selected into the "China's 500 Most Valuable Brands" for 6 consecutive years, with a brand value reaching 6.855 billion yuan in 2014. According to New Generation survey data, the newspaper reaches 2.02 million readers per issue.

As Zhejiang's leading political and economic newspaper, Zhejiang Daily always adheres to the unity of Party spirit and people-centered orientation, promotes people-oriented journalism innovation, and consolidates its vanguard role in the province's public opinion guidance system, striving to build an outstanding national-level provincial Party newspaper. Since January 1, 2010, Zhejiang Daily has launched a new revised and expanded edition, releasing 108 thin-format pages per week, comprehensively optimizing layout and content, adding a series of news weekly supplements, and establishing a printing site in Beijing to ensure same-day delivery of the newspaper to central and state authorities, top universities in the capital, and high-end readers such as Zhejiang entrepreneurs in Beijing.

After the revision and expansion in June 2000, the weekly page count increased to 72 with full-color printing. In 2014, it launched the "Zhejiang News" mobile client and official Weibo account to promote the integrated development of traditional and emerging media. It was awarded the third "National Top 100 Newspapers" title in 2018, its All-Media Cultural News Department was named a "National March 8th Red Flag Collective" in 2022, its published work won the third prize of the 33rd China News Award in 2023, and it was selected into the list of "Chinese Newspapers with High Academic Influence" in 2024. The newspaper group has built a new media matrix including the "Chao News" client, forming a province-wide integrated media communication network, and launched the "Search for Campus Cultural Marks" campaign.

In 2014, Zhejiang Daily officially launched the "Zhejiang News" mobile client, providing three-dimensional, interactive, and around-the-clock coverage of key domestic and international news from Zhejiang and beyond. It has been accelerating the construction of a modern mainstream media system with diverse forms, advanced technologies, and strong communication and competitiveness, to continuously consolidate and strengthen mainstream public opinion. In December 2025, a video account under Zhejiang Daily released a short video of primary school students practicing martial arts in Jiashan, which sparked widespread public discussion and was shared by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on social media, promoting traditional Chinese culture.