Calhoun Patients Consider Shockwave Therapy For Stubborn Tendon Pain Before Holiday Activity

MENAFN - GetNews)“Persistent tendon pain deserves an assessment before a treatment decision. We examine the painful area, consider the patient's history and explain whether shockwave therapy belongs in an individual care plan,” said Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, co-owner and Doctor of Chiropractic at Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness Chiropractic and Wellness offers individual assessment of persistent soft-tissue complaints at its Highway 53 office.

CALHOUN, GA - November 11, 2026 - Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is highlighting shockwave therapy evaluation at its Calhoun office for adults with persistent tendon or soft-tissue pain as they plan fall and holiday activities. The service focus concerns complaints that have not settled with rest, stretching or activity changes, with a consultation and examination determining whether acoustic-wave treatment is appropriate.

A painful heel during the first steps of the day, tenderness at an elbow or discomfort that returns when activity resumes can provide a reason to arrange an assessment. These patterns do not establish a diagnosis. Inspine's evaluation examines the painful structure and how it responds to loading before the provider recommends care for the individual patient.

Shockwave therapy delivers acoustic pulses to a targeted area of soft tissue using a handpiece. The pulses are sound-pressure waves, not electricity. At Inspine, the treatment may be used alongside other elements of an individual plan, including loading exercise. It is a non-invasive option for selected persistent complaints, rather than a treatment chosen solely because pain has lasted a long time.

The practice provides shockwave therapy in Calhoun, GA, at 468 Hwy 53, Suite 140. Residents can use the Calhoun clinic and appointment information to review the location and request a visit. The office serves Gordon County and surrounding communities, including Resaca, Adairsville and Fairmount.

A Calhoun shockwave therapy appointment begins with discussion of symptoms, medical history and care already tried, followed by a hands-on examination. Imaging may be recommended when appropriate. The provider explains the findings and considers whether shockwave therapy makes sense as part of the patient's plan. Persistent heel, elbow, shoulder or hip complaints are among the situations the service addresses through this assessment process.

“Persistent tendon pain deserves an assessment before a treatment decision. We examine the painful area, consider the patient's history and explain whether acoustic-wave therapy belongs in an individual care plan,” said Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, co-owner and Doctor of Chiropractic at Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness.

When shockwave therapy is recommended, the patient receives an explanation of the planned sessions, the sensation during treatment and care between visits. Treatment can be briefly uncomfortable over a sensitive area, and intensity is adjusted to what the patient can tolerate. Response varies, so the provider sets the plan after examination rather than predicting an outcome before the visit.

Medication and medical history are relevant to candidacy. Shockwave is not used in certain medical circumstances, including some clotting disorders and some pregnancies. Temporary soreness or redness may occur in the treated area. Sudden severe pain, swelling or an inability to bear weight calls for medical assessment rather than waiting for a routine consultation.

Residents can schedule a new-patient consultation by calling (706) 262-7116 to discuss persistent tendon or soft-tissue pain and whether shockwave therapy is appropriate. The Calhoun office listing and directions identify the Highway 53 location. The clinic offers a free new-patient consultation and examination, with restrictions excluding Medicare, workers' compensation and auto-injury cases.

About Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness serves North Georgia and the Chattanooga area through clinics in Dalton, Calhoun and Chattanooga. Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC is a co-owner and Doctor of Chiropractic. The practice follows a consultation, examination, explanation-of-findings and individualized planning sequence. Its Calhoun clinic is located at 468 Hwy 53, Suite 140, Calhoun, GA 30701, and can be reached at (706) 262-7116.

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