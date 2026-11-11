Poplar Creek Spa Offers A Massage Escape For Chattanooga Residents

MENAFN - GetNews)“Guests can choose the session length and share whether they prefer relaxation, deep tissue or a particular therapeutic focus. Our therapists use their own combination of techniques to customize the massage around those individual needs and preferences,” said Emily Simmons, LMT, BCTMB, owner of Poplar Creek Spa in nearby Ooltewah offer four session lengths, with consultation time included and techniques tailored to individual preferences.

CHATTANOOGA, TN - November 11, 2026 - Poplar Creek Spa offers Chattanooga residents appointment-based therapeutic massage at its spa in nearby Ooltewah, providing a local option for time away from daily responsibilities this fall. Guests can select a session length and express a preference for relaxation, deep-tissue work or an individual therapeutic focus. The service is customized rather than built around a single massage technique for every visitor.

This Chattanooga massage escape takes place in the La Collina business park, where the spa occupies Suite 200 at 4922 La Collina Way. Its setting is convenient to the surrounding communities while set apart and surrounded by nature. The spa serves Ooltewah, Collegedale and the greater Chattanooga area, with appointments made online or by phone rather than through a walk-in model.

Therapeutic massage is available in 30-, 60-, 90- and 120-minute sessions. Those choices allow guests to consider the time they want to reserve alongside their massage preferences. The selected duration covers the appointment as a whole, including a brief consultation before and after the massage and time to undress and dress again. Preparation and the closing consultation are part of the reserved time.

Each therapist brings a personal combination of massage techniques to the session. Relaxation and deep tissue are available within that customized approach, as is a therapeutic focus based on individual needs. The service allows the conversation about preferences to be part of the visit, instead of requiring every guest to fit an identical sequence. Licensed massage therapists on the team include practitioners with Swedish and deep-tissue specialties.

“Guests can choose the session length and share whether they prefer relaxation, deep tissue or a particular therapeutic focus. Our therapists use their own combination of techniques to customize the massage around those individual needs and preferences,” said Emily Simmons, LMT, BCTMB, owner of Poplar Creek Spa.

Simmons is a Licensed Massage Therapist and Board Certified in Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork. Her own massage specialties include Swedish and deep tissue, and her work at the spa has increasingly centered on business and leadership. That background accompanies a company philosophy that treats self-care as part of a balanced life, not simply an indulgence reserved for a special occasion.

For adults planning a massage spa escape near Chattanooga, TN, the practical choice is an appointment at the Ooltewah location. Guests can review Poplar Creek Spa's appointment and location information before booking. Selecting the session length and relaxation or deep-tissue preference gives the visit a defined starting point, while leaving room for the therapist's individual combination of techniques.

Visitors traveling from Chattanooga can use the spa's Google Maps listing and directions to plan their arrival at La Collina Way. The approach from I-75 uses Exit 9 toward Collegedale on TN-317 East. After 1.8 miles, visitors turn right onto La Collina Way; the spa is in the Tuscan-style building on the left. Reservations can be made through the spa's online booking system or by calling (423) 238-5775 during business hours. The next step is to book the desired therapeutic massage duration and communicate the preferences that will shape the session.

About Poplar Creek Spa

Poplar Creek Spa is an appointment-based day spa at 4922 La Collina Way, Suite 200, Ooltewah, TN 37363, serving Ooltewah, Collegedale and the greater Chattanooga area. Owned by Emily Simmons, LMT, BCTMB, the spa provides customized, eco-friendly, all-natural services in a supportive environment. Its name honors the poplar trees and creek surrounding its original location. The business emphasizes acceptance of guests in all colors, shapes and sizes and seeks to minimize its ecological footprint.

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