New Historical Fiction Novel The Peacemaker's Wife By Julie Dorsey Unveils A Haunting Story Of Survival, Secrets And Southern Appalachian Life

Hendersonville, NC, USA - November 11, 2026 - Author Julie Dorsey introduces her gripping new historical fiction novel, The Peacemaker's Wife, a powerful tale set in the isolated mountains of nineteenth-century Appalachia, where love, violence and survival collide beneath the weight of hidden truths.

In a rugged mountain community shadowed by war and superstition, seventeen-year-old Polly Justice endures a turbulent marriage while carrying a secret that threatens to unravel her life. Trained in the healing traditions of herbs and mountain medicine, Polly longs for purpose beyond hardship. But when a murdered man is discovered deep in the forest, suspicion spreads through Blue Ridge, forcing her to confront the terrifying possibility that evil may live closer to home than she ever imagined.

Blending Appalachian folklore, frontier medicine and psychological suspense, The Peacemaker's Wife explores the emotional cost of survival, the complexities of love and loyalty and the moral choices that define a life lived on the edge of wilderness and civilization.

As rumors grow and violence closes in, Polly must navigate a world where justice is uncertain, trust is fragile and every decision carries irreversible consequences.

Key Themes Include:



Appalachian frontier life in the 1850s

Herbal medicine and traditional healing practices

Domestic struggle and emotional resilience

Mystery, betrayal and moral conflict Strong female protagonist in historical fiction



The Peacemaker's Wife is perfect for readers who enjoy atmospheric historical fiction, Southern Gothic storytelling and emotionally intense family sagas.

About the Author

Julie Dorsey is a storyteller with a passion for Appalachian history, mountain folklore and the untold lives of women in the American South. Her writing blends richly detailed historical settings with emotionally layered characters, creating stories that explore love, guilt, resilience, faith and survival. Drawing inspiration from oral traditions, herbal lore and nineteenth-century mountain life, Dorsey crafts immersive narratives that transport readers into a world where secrets linger in the woods and every choice carries consequence. Her work resonates with readers who enjoy atmospheric historical fiction, strong female protagonists and emotionally charged mysteries rooted in family and community.

Book Name: The Peacemaker's Wife

Author Name: Julie Dorsey

ISBN Number: 978-1972549087

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