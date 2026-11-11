On Point Electric Offers Panel Changeouts For Ooltewah, TN Homes

MENAFN - GetNews)“A panel project starts with understanding the equipment already in the home and what the household needs. We explain the options, size the equipment to the project, and coordinate permits and inspections as part of the work,” said Jordon Rice, owner of On Point Electric LLC equipment and household electrical needs guide replacement sizing, with permits and inspections coordinated for the project.

OOLTEWAH, TN - November 11, 2026 - On Point Electric LLC provides electrical panel changeouts for Ooltewah homeowners whose existing panels are outdated or damaged. The owner-operated electrical company assesses the equipment already in place and the household's electrical needs before recommending replacement equipment. Its service includes coordinating permits and inspections, with free estimates available for planned panel projects.

A panel changeout involves removing and replacing the existing panel, rather than automatically increasing the home's electrical capacity. On Point Electric's Ooltewah electrical panel replacement work addresses the condition of the equipment while considering what the household needs from its electrical system. Replacement and added capacity are related decisions, but they are not interchangeable descriptions of the work.

The assessment begins with what the property has now. On Point Electric reviews the existing panel and explains the available options in relation to the household's needs. An aging panel and a planned appliance addition may be part of the same conversation, but each contributes different information to the recommendation. The company sizes replacement equipment to the needs identified for the project.

Planned changes also matter when defining that scope. A new appliance, an electric vehicle charger or a remodel can change the demands placed on the electrical system. Rice discusses those needs alongside the existing equipment instead of treating every replacement as the same project. A panel changeout is therefore considered in the context of the home, not solely the age of the panel.

“A panel project starts with understanding the equipment already in the home and what the household needs. We explain the options, size the equipment to the project, and coordinate permits and inspections as part of the work,” said Jordon Rice, owner of On Point Electric LLC.

Permit and inspection coordination is part of the company's panel-project process, not a separate service homeowners must infer from the equipment recommendation. Those steps belong in the discussion of the proposed work alongside replacement sizing. The company explains what needs to be done and why, with upfront pricing before work starts.

The scope can also be narrower than full replacement. An individual circuit-breaker replacement addresses a worn, faulty or outdated breaker without replacing the whole panel. A capacity upgrade, by contrast, is intended to support greater electrical demand. A service upgrade concerns the main electrical service entrance from the utility to the panel. On Point Electric explains these options according to the property's needs.

Direct communication with Rice is central to the company's owner-operated approach, which includes explaining findings in plain language and recommending a simple repair when that is sufficient. This gives homeowners a way to discuss the proposed scope with the person responsible for the work.

On Point Electric also maintains an official Facebook profile for its public company presence. Homeowners arranging a panel assessment can discuss their property and planned work directly with Rice by phone or text.

To request a free estimate for an electrical panel changeout in Ooltewah, TN, homeowners can call or text Jordon Rice at (423) 414-6893. They can describe the existing panel and mention any planned appliance or circuit additions so those needs are part of the initial project discussion.

About On Point Electric LLC

On Point Electric LLC is a locally owned electrical company based in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, serving Ooltewah, Chattanooga and surrounding communities. Owner Jordon Rice provides residential and light-commercial electrical work. The company's services include panel replacements and service improvements, with direct owner communication and free estimates for planned projects.

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