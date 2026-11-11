Julie Dorsey's The Peacemaker's Wife Delivers A Powerful Blend Of Appalachian Folklore, Mystery And Emotional Survival

Hendersonville, NC, USA - November 11, 2026 - A deeply atmospheric and emotionally charged new novel, The Peacemaker's Wife by Julie Dorsey, invites readers into the haunting beauty and quiet danger of nineteenth-century Appalachian mountain life.

Set in the secluded community of Blue Ridge, the story follows Polly Justice, a young woman caught between duty, trauma and desire for freedom. As a midwife-in-training and healer of mountain remedies, Polly is no stranger to suffering. Yet her life takes a dark turn when a string of unsettling discoveries and violent deaths unsettles the community and forces her into the center of suspicion and moral reckoning.

As Polly struggles to survive a strained marriage and unresolved grief, she is pulled deeper into a mystery that exposes long-buried secrets within her town and within herself. In a world where justice is shaped by fear, reputation and survival, Polly must decide how far she is willing to go to protect those she loves and whether peace can ever be earned without sacrifice.

With its richly detailed setting, emotionally complex heroine and threads of Appalachian folklore and frontier medicine, The Peacemaker's Wife offers readers a haunting exploration of guilt, resilience, faith and the hidden cost of survival.

Why Readers Will Be Captivated:



A strong, unforgettable female protagonist

Lush Appalachian historical setting

A suspenseful mystery woven with emotional depth

Themes of healing, trauma and moral ambiguity A Southern Gothic tone with literary richness



The Peacemaker's Wife stands as a compelling addition to modern historical fiction, appealing to fans of atmospheric storytelling and character-driven mysteries.

About the Author

Julie Dorsey is a storyteller with a passion for Appalachian history, mountain folklore and the untold lives of women in the American South. Her writing blends richly detailed historical settings with emotionally layered characters, creating stories that explore love, guilt, resilience, faith and survival. Drawing inspiration from oral traditions, herbal lore and nineteenth-century mountain life, Dorsey crafts immersive narratives that transport readers into a world where secrets linger in the woods and every choice carries consequence. Her work resonates with readers who enjoy atmospheric historical fiction, strong female protagonists and emotionally charged mysteries rooted in family and community.

Book Name: The Peacemaker's Wife

Author Name: Julie Dorsey

ISBN Number: 978-1972549087

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