MENAFN - GetNews) “Design can be a separate part of the project, before an installation contract is signed,” said Sarah Simpson, Owner of Bosque.“We offer different drawing formats depending on the budget and scope.”Sketches, CAD and full-color renderings are available separately from installation, with native planting and custom patios among the project options.

CHATTANOOGA, TN - November 11, 2026 - Bosque Design and Build offers Chattanooga homeowners a standalone landscape-design service before they sign an installation contract, allowing native planting and custom patio projects to begin with a plan rather than a commitment to construction. The existing service includes sketches, CAD and full-color renderings, with the format depending on the project's budget and scope. Design can also be packaged with installation for homeowners seeking both parts of the work.

The distinction between a design agreement and an installation contract is central to this option. Bosque works with several freelance landscape architects and designers, rather than offering one drawing format for every property. A homeowner requesting a planting plan or patio design can discuss the proposed work as a design project in its own right. The standalone service does not require an installation contract to be signed first.

For projects involving Chattanooga native landscape design, Bosque's planting scope includes both native and non-native plants but excludes invasive plants. Homeowners can identify native planting as the focus of their proposed landscape and discuss how it relates to the patio or other work they want included. The consultation provides a starting point for a planting-focused design, a patio-focused design or a project that brings the two elements together.

Patio design introduces a separate set of material decisions. Bosque's patio options include Belgard, Unilock and TechoBloc, as well as custom reclaimed materials. These choices belong to the company's construction scope and can be considered alongside planting when defining a design request. Bosque's design and installation services include planning purchased separately from the build or packaged with the installation work. A planting proposal and the choice of patio materials can therefore be part of the same initial design request.

“Design can be a separate part of the project, before an installation contract is signed,” said Sarah Simpson, Owner of Bosque.“We offer different drawing formats depending on the budget and scope.”

Drainage is another supported part of Bosque's work that may be relevant when planting and patio elements are considered together. Its services include burying downspouts, grade work to reroute water, French drains, drain boxes and dry creek beds. The available work ranges from rerouting water through grade changes to installing drains or dry creek beds. Homeowners can identify drainage needs as part of the proposed scope alongside the planting and patio components they want to discuss.

Simpson's background includes work at Erlanger Hospital before she took a six-month break to learn a new skill. She learned landscape installation work and design and engineering components before entering business for herself. Her interest in conservation and sustainability also draws on volunteering with local farms and nonprofits. Bosque prioritizes locally sourced materials, and Simpson welcomes discussion of reclaimed stone or recycled plastic for water management.

Homeowners considering native landscape design in Chattanooga can request a standalone landscape-design consultation with Sarah and identify whether their project concerns native planting, a custom patio or both. The request can specify that design is sought before an installation agreement. Bosque's Google Business Profile provides a separate business-listing reference for those making an inquiry.

About Bosque Design and Build

Bosque Design and Build serves residential landscape projects in Chattanooga and is owned by Sarah Simpson. Its business location is Red Bank, TN 37415. The business offers landscape design, installation and maintenance, including standalone design or design packaged with installation. Maintenance work includes shrub and perennial trimming, seasonal tree pruning, weeding, edging and dye-free local mulch; Bosque does not cut grass.

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