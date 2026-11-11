David D Harris Shares A Powerful Story Of Faith Family And Legacy In Josie Going Up Yonder

MENAFN - GetNews)Author David D. Harris invites readers to experience a deeply personal and inspiring story of faith, family, and perseverance with the release of his book, Josie: Going Up Yonder.

More than a remembrance of one remarkable woman, Josie: Going Up Yonder is a celebration of the values, sacrifices, and unwavering faith that shaped generations. The book follows Josie and her husband, Dan, as they build a life marked by hard work, family devotion, love, and trust in God. Set against the changing landscapes of the American South and North, the story reflects the challenges and triumphs that come with creating a meaningful life rooted in faith and commitment.

Through Josie's journey, readers are reminded that hardships do not define the end of the story. Instead, faith can provide strength to rise again, and the love, kindness, and lessons we leave behind can continue through future generations.

David D. Harris wrote this book to help his family and others better understand the differences between life in the South and life in the North, while preserving the story of the woman who helped shape his own path. He shares that we cannot truly understand where we are going without remembering where we came from, and Josie's example serves as a reminder of how faith and character can guide a life.

Born in the South and raised primarily in the North, especially Newark, New Jersey, David was blessed to be nurtured by his grandmother Josie. His experiences living with Josie and his grandfather Dan played an important role in shaping his future. A military veteran who served in Korea, David later entered the taxicab industry after his honorable discharge and eventually built a family of his own with his wife and four children.

At the heart of Josie: Going Up Yonder is a message of hope: life presents many challenges, but through prayer, faith, and love for one another, people can find the strength to overcome difficulties. The book encourages readers to remember the importance of caring for others and embracing the responsibility we have toward one another.

For readers seeking a meaningful reflection on family heritage, faith, perseverance, and the power of a lasting legacy, Josie: Going Up Yonder offers a heartfelt reminder that the lives we touch and the love we share can continue long after we are gone.

About the Author

David D. Harris is an author whose writing is deeply influenced by his family history, faith, and personal experiences. Born in the South and raised in the North, David carries a unique perspective shaped by both regions. Through Josie: Going Up Yonder, he honors the memory and influence of his grandmother Josie while sharing lessons of faith, resilience, and love with readers.

Learn more about David D. Harris and his work:

Book Title: Josie: Going Up Yonder

Author: David D. Harris

Global Book Network - David D. Harris, Author of Josie