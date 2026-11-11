Press Linkup Gives Small Businesses A Branded Home For Their Press Release Archive

MENAFN - GetNews)“A business announcement needs a clear account of the news and a place for readers to understand the company behind it. Our media rooms bring those details together while keeping the press archive connected to the business,” said Anton Burnette, Owner of Press LinkUp writing, publication and distribution services connect business announcements with company information in a dedicated media room.

CLEVELAND, TN - November 11, 2026 - Press LinkUp offers small businesses a branded media room that keeps company information, services and published announcements together. For businesses preparing fall and year-end news, the existing service provides a place to present a release alongside the background readers need to understand the company behind it, rather than treating each announcement as a separate document.

The media room is hosted within a dedicated subfolder on Press LinkUp. It includes a company overview, service information and contact details, with space for credentials and future news. That structure gives an announcement a company-specific setting. A reader encountering a release can also review what the business does and how to contact it without relying on the announcement to explain every part of the organization.

A branded press release archive is part of that setting. Company information supplies the broader context, while the archive holds the business's published news. The two serve different purposes within the same media room: one describes the organization, and the other presents its announcements. Keeping both together provides a continuing reference point as additional releases are published.

Press LinkUp's press release writing and publication services include writing and editing, publication on a branded media room URL and multi-wire distribution. The writing service and the media room are connected parts of the offering, so a business can request help preparing an announcement as well as a place for the resulting release to appear.

The distribution component sends releases to news and syndication partners through a multi-wire network. Selected live placements are listed on the release page, and a separate page holds the full placement record. Those records concern syndicated press-release publications, not independent editorial coverage or endorsements. Publication through the service should therefore be understood as distribution of a company announcement, rather than a newsroom's independent assessment of the business.

“A business announcement needs a clear account of the news and a place for readers to understand the company behind it. Our media rooms bring those details together while keeping the press archive connected to the business,” said Anton Burnette, Owner of Press LinkUp.

The small business branded media room serves as the company-focused home for this material, while distribution places individual releases beyond that home. A release can address a specific factual announcement without replacing the company overview or service descriptions. This separation keeps the news itself identifiable and leaves the broader business information available in the same setting.

Press LinkUp is a brand of Webive Digital Marketing, the agency whose team built the platform. Readers seeking information about the parent brand can visit Webive Digital Marketing's Facebook profile, rather than treating that account as a separately branded Press LinkUp social profile. The affiliation connects the publishing platform with its agency operator.

Businesses can request a press release and branded media room by emailing... with their business name, the factual news they want to announce and their preferred publication date. These three details establish the subject and requested timing for the team's review. The request is the starting point for arranging writing and publication, not a statement that an announcement has already been distributed.

About Press LinkUp

Press LinkUp is a digital PR platform and a brand of Webive Digital Marketing. Its existing services include branded media rooms, press release writing and editing, publication and multi-wire distribution for small and medium-sized businesses. Press LinkUp lists an office in Cleveland, Tennessee, and Anton Burnette is its Owner.

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