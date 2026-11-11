Guardsquare Acquisitions Help Teams Ship High-Value Mobile Apps Faster And More Reliably

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2026 8:27 am - Runway and Bugfender expand Guardsquare's capabilities with release management and crash analytics as evolving threats demand timely delivery of secure mobile apps

BOSTON and LEUVEN, Belgium – Nov. 10, 2026 – Guardsquare, the leading provider of mobile application security, today announced the acquisitions of Runway, a mobile release management platform, and Bugfender, a remote logging and crash-reporting provider. As AI-powered attacks increase the speed and sophistication of mobile threats, Guardsquare is expanding its capabilities to ensure development teams have the necessary tools to keep pace with growing demands. The acquisitions add release management and crash analytics to Guardsquare's established mobile security expertise, helping teams accelerate delivery, optimize app performance, and reduce operational complexity.

“As threats evolve faster than ever, mobile app development teams must be able to respond quickly,” said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare.“Runway gives teams greater clarity and control over complex releases, while Bugfender helps them find and fix issues in production. With Guardsquare, developers can now build, release, troubleshoot, and secure their mobile apps.”

The growing demand for frequent mobile app updates, coupled with heightened expectations for quality and reliability, is making release management increasingly complex. Runway brings the entire mobile release process into one shared view, giving Android and iOS teams a complete picture of readiness, progress, and health. Once an app is live, Bugfender captures logs and crash data from devices in the field, helping developers pinpoint and resolve hard-to-reproduce issues.

“Mobile teams are building at AI scale, and the processes and tooling that sit between code and production are more important than ever,” said Gabriel Savit, co-founder and CEO of Runway.“Our mission has always been to make releases consistent and collaborative, so teams can ship efficiently whether it's a routine scheduled release or an urgent security fix. By joining Guardsquare, we are helping mobile teams protect and release their apps with greater confidence, all under one roof.”

Aleix Ventayol, co-founder and CEO of Bugfender, continued,“We built Bugfender to eliminate the pain of tracking down hard-to-reproduce bugs in production. Guardsquare's focus on protecting mobile applications throughout their lifecycle fits naturally with ours, and joining Guardsquare allows us to bring real-time observability to a broader mobile development and security ecosystem.”

With the addition of Runway and Bugfender, Guardsquare is empowering development teams to accelerate delivery, optimize application health, and achieve the highest level of mobile application security.

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About Runway

Runway provides mobile release management software that helps teams automate, coordinate, and track app releases and rollouts. Its platform connects development tools, teams, and workflows to streamline release execution, provide visibility into release health, and support fast response when issues arise. Learn more at.

About Bugfender

Bugfender offers a remote logging and crash-reporting product that allows developers to capture comprehensive application logs and diagnose crashes across iOS, Android, and hybrid environments. Bugfender leverages diverse engineering perspectives to deliver lightweight, at-scale logging utilities that make the daily lives of developers easier. Learn more at

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection, with ease. Guardsquare integrates seamlessly across the full development cycle, from mobile app security testing and code hardening to real-time threat detection and API security. Guardsquare provides enhanced mobile application security across the entire development process. More than 1,000 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications and SDKs against reverse engineering and tampering in the ever-evolving threat landscape. Learn more at Guardsquare and on LinkedIn.

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