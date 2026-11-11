Foresight Underwriters Handle 190% More Submissions After The MGA's Move To Pibit AI

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2026 8:54 am - Each underwriter at Foresight Risk and Insurance Services, an MGA writing mid-market workers' compensation, now handles 190% more submissions, and time to quote has fallen from 12 days to 2 with Pibit AI, the AI Underwriting OS.

BAY AREA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026: Each underwriter at Foresight Risk and Insurance Services, a managing general agent writing mid-market workers' compensation, now handles 190% more submissions than before, Pibit AI, the AI Underwriting OS for commercial, specialty and E&S insurance, said today. Foresight is continuing its work with Pibit AI as it moves into new industries.

Today clearance averages 30 to 37 minutes, and full document processing takes about an hour and a half compared with roughly three hours before. Time to quote has fallen from 12 days to 2, and submissions handled per underwriter are up 190%. Foresight clears around 4,600 submissions and fully processes around 4,000 each year, and now works every submission it receives.

"We are investing in automation to set a new standard for speed and simplicity in commercial insurance. Our agency partners are already experiencing the impact-and we see this as the foundation for how business will be done," said David Fontain, CEO of Foresight.

That model depends on underwriters being able to look at every submission. Before Pibit AI, each incoming file had to be opened by hand, checked against Foresight's guidelines for appetite, completeness, duplicates and knockout questions, and chased with the broker for anything missing. With limited hours available for that work, submissions had to be prioritised, and some accounts were never worked.

Every submission is checked against Foresight's own appetite, completeness, duplicate and knockout rules before it reaches an underwriter. Missing items are chased with brokers automatically on a schedule that tightens as the effective date approaches, every seven days when the date is more than thirty days away, every five days between fifteen and thirty days, and every two days inside fifteen days. Extraction from loss runs, ACORDs and supplementals is held to 99.9% workflow accuracy under SLA, with every field validated before delivery.

"Our pipeline is getting so efficient that we will soon be able to provide either a pricing indication or quote on all deals within a few days and in the best cases, a few hours," said Peter Grant, Founder and Head of Product at Foresight.

Foresight writes workers' compensation for construction, agriculture and manufacturing businesses, and wraps proprietary risk management technology and services into every policy, reducing claims frequency by 17% on average. Much of its book is distressed risk. Foresight looks at accounts other carriers decline, identifies the causes behind an unfavourable loss history and works with the insured through the policy year to change it. Alongside its safety-focused program, its value proposition to brokers is fast turnaround on complex accounts.

"Foresight writes the accounts other carriers pass on, and that only works when their underwriters get to see every one of them. Taking time to quote from 12 days to 2 while they move into new industries is the result we want for every MGA we work with, and we are glad to keep building it with Peter, David and the Foresight team," said Akash (AK) Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Pibit AI.

The full case study is available at

About Foresight

Foresight Risk and Insurance Services specialises in mid-market workers' compensation for safety-critical industries including construction, agriculture and manufacturing, and is expanding rapidly into new industries. Foresight wraps proprietary risk management technology and services into every policy, streamlining safety compliance and reducing claims frequency by 17% on average. For details, visit getforesight.

About Pibit AI

Pibit AI is a Y Combinator-backed insurtech company based in the Bay Area. Pibit is the AI Underwriting OS for commercial, specialty and E&S insurance: its AI agents run underwriting from submission to quote, so underwriters spend their time only on decisions and broker relationships. Carriers and MGAs start with one module or take the full OS, inside the systems they already use, with 99.9% workflow accuracy with our human-in-the-loop, guaranteed in the contract. Pibit works with 50+ carriers and MGAs across 10+ lines of business, delivering 20% higher hit ratio, 2x underwriter throughput and 70% faster time to quote. For more information, visit pibit or reach out at [email protected].

Media contact: Prakhar Mohan, Pibit AI, [email protected]