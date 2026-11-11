Lillybug Home Brings Service With A Soul To Austin

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2026 9:30 am - New Austin home service company launches with heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services, branding developed with KickCharge Creative, and a mission centered on homeowners, team members, and the community.

AUSTIN, Texas, September 17, 2026 - LillyBug Home officially launched on September 11, 2026, bringing a new approach to heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services to homeowners throughout the Austin metro area.

Founded by Chance Forman, LillyBug Home enters the Austin market with a philosophy it describes as“Service With a Soul.” The company provides heating and cooling, plumbing, and electrical services, bringing essential home services together under one trusted name and giving Austin homeowners a convenient place to turn for their home service needs.

As LillyBug Home prepared for its September launch, the company worked with KickCharge Creative, a branding and marketing agency specializing in the home service industry, to develop a distinctive identity that reflects the story behind the LillyBug name and the company's approach to serving homeowners.

For LillyBug Home, the mission goes beyond providing heating and cooling services. The company was built around a simple goal: giving homeowners peace of mind when something goes wrong at home. Through professional, approachable service, LillyBug Home aims to make repairs, maintenance, and other home service needs feel less stressful from the first call through the completed job.

A Company Built Around a Meaningful Name

The LillyBug name comes from a deeply personal part of Forman's life.

The company is named in memory of Forman's daughter, Lillian Bijou. Working with KickCharge Creative, LillyBug Home developed a brand identity that brings that personal story into the company's name and visual presence while creating a recognizable home service brand for the Austin market.

The meaning behind the LillyBug name also extends beyond the homes the company serves. A portion of LillyBug Home's profits is intended to support the Lillian Bijou Foundation, which helps families raising medically complex children.

The connection between the company and the Foundation reflects a larger goal behind LillyBug Home: building a successful home service business while creating a lasting impact for families in the community.

“LillyBug Home was built to be more than another home service company. We want homeowners to know they have a team they can trust, people who care about the work they do and the families they serve. For us, that's what 'Service With a Soul' is all about.”

- Chance Forman, Founder of LillyBug Home

Bringing“Service With a Soul” to Home Services

LillyBug Home's approach begins with the people providing the service.

The company is building a culture centered on supporting its team members so they can deliver a high level of care to homeowners. Its goal is to create an ambitious, service-minded team that takes pride not only in technical work but also in the way customers are treated throughout the experience.

For homeowners, the result is intended to be a more personal approach to home service. Whether someone needs a repair, routine maintenance, a new comfort system, or urgent help, LillyBug Home wants customers to feel that they have a dependable team to turn to.

As the company grows into additional trades, that same approach is intended to carry across its services.

Built With Technology From the Beginning

LillyBug Home is also being developed with modern technology integrated into its operations from the start. It uses modern technology and reliable resources to help create a better experience for customers. These tools support smoother communication, convenient scheduling, and responsive service while helping the team provide the personal attention customers expect.

Even as the company grows, LillyBug Home remains focused on the personal side of service. The team aims to build genuine customer relationships through clear communication, attentive service, and a more personal experience.

Key elements of LillyBug Home include:

●“Service With a Soul”: A service philosophy centered on treating homeowners with professionalism, respect, and genuine care.

●Distinctive brand identity: LillyBug Home worked with KickCharge Creative to develop branding designed to stand out in the Austin home service market.

●Heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services: LillyBug Home provides a range of home services, including HVAC repair, maintenance, installation, replacement, indoor air quality solutions, plumbing, and electrical services.

●Planned multi-trade expansion: LillyBug Home plans to expand beyond heating and cooling into plumbing and electrical services as the company grows.

●Homeowner peace of mind: LillyBug Home aims to give homeowners one trusted company to call when something goes wrong, making it easier to get the help they need without adding more stress to the situation.

●Team-focused culture: The company aims to invest in its team members so they have the support needed to provide a high level of customer service.

●Technology-supported operations: LillyBug Home is incorporating modern systems and AI-supported tools into its operations from the beginning.

●Community involvement: The LillyBug Home story is closely connected to the Lillian Bijou Foundation and its work supporting families raising medically complex children.

Serving Homeowners Throughout the Austin Area

LillyBug Home launched with a primary focus on serving homeowners throughout the Austin Metro area, including Tarrytown, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, and surrounding communities.

As the company establishes itself in Central Texas, LillyBug Home plans to grow both geographically and through the services it provides while maintaining the customer-focused approach behind the brand.

For Forman and the LillyBug Home team, the September 11 launch marks the beginning of that larger vision as they build a recognizable home service company where business growth, customer care, team culture, and community impact can work together.

Homeowners interested in LillyBug Home can visit lillybughome or call (512) 694-4833) to learn more or schedule service. Additional information about KickCharge Creative and its branding and marketing services for home service companies is available at Kickcharge.

About LillyBug Home

Founded in 2026, LillyBug Home is an Austin, Texas-based home service company built around“Service With a Soul.” The company launched with heating and cooling services and plans to expand into plumbing and electrical. LillyBug Home combines professional home service, modern technology, a team-focused culture, and community involvement with one central goal: giving homeowners peace of mind when they need help at home. The company is named in memory of founder Chance Forman's daughter, Lillian Bijou, and a portion of profits is intended to support the Lillian Bijou Foundation.

About KickCharge Creative

KickCharge Creative is a branding and marketing agency specializing in the home service industry. The agency helps contractors build distinctive brands through strategy, visual identity, vehicle wrap design, websites, marketing, and other creative services designed to help home service companies stand out in their markets.

About the Lillian Bijou Foundation

The Lillian Bijou Foundation was created in memory of Lillian Bijou Forman to support families raising medically complex children. The Foundation provides assistance designed to help families navigate the financial and personal challenges that can come with caring for a child with complex medical needs.