Costa Mar Villas Launches Cabo San Lucas Vacation Rentals Page To Help Travelers Find Private Villas

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2026 11:37 am - New search page lets guests filter private villas, casas, and condos by location, bedrooms, and dates, with concierge services available for every stay

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, November 10, 2026: Costa Mar Villas (costamarvillas), a Los Cabos villa rental company, today announced its dedicated Cabo San Lucas Vacation Rentals page, a search tool built to help travelers find the right private villa for their trip.

The page lets visitors enter their check-in and check-out dates and narrow results by location and number of bedrooms. Locations include Cabo San Lucas, the Tourist Corridor, San José del Cabo, La Paz, Palmilla, Playa Tortuga, Los Cabos, and Punta Mita in Nayarit. Bedroom filters run from one bedroom to nine-plus, and results can be sorted by price, alphabetically, or by bedroom count.

“Many travelers now search for cabo san lucas vacation rentals because they want more privacy, more space, and a trip planned around their own schedule,” said a Costa Mar Villas representative. [Replace with a named spokesperson and title, or delete this quote.]

A wide range of private stays

The collection includes villas, casas, condos, haciendas, and estates, from smaller stays to large 8- and 10-bedroom compounds such as Casa Stella 10BR, Villa Turquesa 10BR, Casa Primavera 8BR, and Villa Tranquilidad 8BR. It is built for travelers looking for luxury villa rentals in los cabos, beachfront vacation rentals in cabo, and private vacation villas for families and groups. Costa Mar Villas' beachfront estates in Pedregal and Palmilla offer ocean panoramas, private infinity pools, and direct sea access.

Services that come with the stay

Guests who book through Costa Mar Villas can add:

24/7 personal concierge support

VIP ground transportation

On-the-water excursions

Land activities

In-villa spa services

Event planning

Private chef and butler services

Bookings made directly with Costa Mar Villas come with a direct booking price guarantee.

About the Cabo San Lucas Vacation Rentals page

Visitors can browse the page at For a broader look at the company's villas and travel advice, readers can explore the Costa Mar Villas guide to Cabo San Lucas luxury vacation rentals.

About Costa Mar Villas

Costa Mar Villas is a Los Cabos vacation rental company offering handpicked private villas and personalized concierge services for a seamless Los Cabos getaway. Learn more at

Media Contact

Costa Mar Villas

Toll free: 1-800-875-6751

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