Cabo San Lucas Vacation Rentals Private Cabo Villas
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, November 10, 2026: Looking for cabo san lucas vacation rentals with more privacy and space than a resort? Costa Mar Villas (costamarvillas) has a dedicated page where travelers can search private villas, casas, condos, haciendas, and estates across Los Cabos.
What travelers can search
At, visitors can enter check-in and check-out dates, then filter by location and bedrooms. Locations include Cabo San Lucas, the Tourist Corridor, San José del Cabo, La Paz, Palmilla, Playa Tortuga, Los Cabos, and Punta Mita in Nayarit. Bedroom options run from one bedroom to nine-plus, and results can be sorted by price, alphabetically, or by bedroom count.
Cabo villas for every group size
Costa Mar Villas offers cabo villas for couples, families, and large groups. Larger homes include 8- and 10-bedroom compounds such as Casa Stella 10BR, Villa Turquesa 10BR, Casa Primavera 8BR, and Villa Tranquilidad 8BR. These sprawling properties offer en-suite bathrooms and expansive gathering spaces for private vacation villas for families and groups.
Beachfront and luxury stays
Travelers looking for beachfront vacation rentals in cabo can find oceanfront and beachfront estates in Pedregal and Palmilla, with ocean panoramas, private infinity pools, and direct sea access. For guests comparing luxury villa rentals in los cabos, stays can include a personal chef, daily housekeeping, and on-site butler service.
Services included in the experience
Costa Mar Villas guests can add:
24/7 personal concierge support
VIP ground transportation
On-the-water excursions
Land activities and excursions
In-villa spa services
Event planning
Private chef and butler services
Bookings made directly with Costa Mar Villas come with a direct booking price guarantee.
Quick answers for travelers
Where can I find cabo san lucas vacation rentals with a private pool?
Browse the Costa Mar Villas search page and filter by location and bedrooms. Estates in Pedregal and Palmilla include private infinity pools.
Does Costa Mar Villas offer private vacation villas for families and groups?
Yes. Its 8- to 10-bedroom compounds suit family reunions, corporate retreats, and destination weddings.
When is peak season in Los Cabos?
Peak season runs from November through April, according to Costa Mar Villas' travel guides.
For more planning help, read the Costa Mar Villas guide to Cabo San Lucas luxury vacation rentals.
About Costa Mar Villas
Costa Mar Villas is a Los Cabos vacation rental company offering handpicked private villas and personalized concierge services for a seamless Los Cabos getaway. Learn more at
Media Contact
Costa Mar Villas
Toll free: 1-800-875-6751
Website:
Contact page: contact-us/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment