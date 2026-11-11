Independent Artist Olusola David Ayibiowu Records Over 100 Songs In 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2026 1:14 pm - Independent gospel musicians. Are artists who create, record, and distribute their own music without being signed to a major record label. As Olusola demonstrated, artists can become their own record label.

Independent Gospel Artist Reaches Recording Milestone.

Olusola David Ayibiowu, a contemporary visual artist and gospel musician based in Nigeria, recorded more than 100 gospel and Christian songs in 2026 through his work with the Creative Arts Solution Foundation, the NGO he runs. The recordings, completed at his studio and released on vinyl albums and CD albums, were announced by the foundation this week. The milestone is intended to encourage independent artists who produce and distribute music without a major label.

Motivation Rooted in a Longstanding Dream.

Olusola said the project was driven by a dream he has held for many years. He recalled waking up one morning singing a song with the line, "You are my Helper in the time of trouble," which he said has motivated him ever since. He has practiced as a contemporary visual artist in Nigeria while also running the foundation and a program called the Network Independent Gospel Music Community. He described the recording process as demanding, involving repeated studio sessions, writing, composing, and sleepless nights, but said he did not give up.

Encouraging Self-Reliance Among Independent Artists.

Ayibiowu said independent singers should learn to operate as their own record label, starting with whatever resources they have, including a phone for recording. He said artists must be creative in their music and use the opportunities a label provides, such as performing concerts, reaching audiences, and distributing their work.

He added that success should be measured by the positive impact an artist has on listeners rather than by the size of the audience. "No matter how far you get in the music as an independent artist or how far your music reaches, the main fact is that it's touching lives positively; that's the goal," he said. He noted that connecting with even a small number of fans can sustain a viable career.

Advice on Promotion and Networking.

Olusola advised aspiring independent artists to use the internet and social media platforms to promote their music, attend industry events, and network. He encouraged them to perform at shows, schools, fairs, festivals, and concerts, to develop a unique sound and brand, and to sign with a music distribution company that suits their needs. He also recommended getting music placed on popular playlists to increase the chances of being heard.

The Creative Arts Solution Foundation supports independent artists through its Network Independent Gospel Music Community, which focuses on independent gospel musicians. Olusola said even as a record label has over 100 Gospel Songs in 2026. And the recordings are intended to serve as a practical example for artists who wish to build sustainable careers outside the major-label system.

And one of the albums release is titled: Iyanu. Wonder is a worship song that celebrates the manifestation of God's power. With the news that a miracle has arrived, the song brings faith, joy, and hope to the hearts of the listeners

through praise and prayer.

Languages:

Main Language (Primary): Yoruba

Secondary Language: Igbo, Hausa.

The lyrics were written in 2026.

Released on streaming platforms. The sound was mastered on SoundCloud by Olusola David Ayibiowu in 2026. The Iyanu album official release date was in 2026, distributed by RouteNote to the streaming platforms such as Apple, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Boomplay, etc. Physical release on Vinyl And CD Albums.

"The Vinyl Albums and CD Albums released are evidence that physical media is now alive and is very far from dead; by God's grace, it backs up with wonders," Olusola quoted