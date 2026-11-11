Linkjob AI Adds Unlimited Dual-Device Mode To Every Paid Plan

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2026 2:28 pm - Linkjob AI has added unlimited dual-device mode to every paid plan of its real-time AI interview assistant, letting answer suggestions appear on a phone while the desktop app for Windows, macOS and Linux runs in the background.

SHERIDAN, Wyoming, USA - November 11, 2026 - Linkjob AI has added unlimited dual-device mode to every paid plan of its interview assistant, founder Peter Liu announced this week. In this mode, the desktop application can run in the background while suggested answers appear on the user's phone. The company says the setup is intended for interviews and online assessments that use desktop monitoring software.

Linkjob AI is a desktop application for Windows, macOS and Linux. During a live interview, it listens to the interviewer's questions and offers answer suggestions in real time. Users can add a résumé and a job description so those suggestions draw on their own experience and the role they are applying for, and can add custom instructions to shape the tone and level of detail.

For technical interviews and online assessments, the software can analyze coding problems from screenshots and help users work through an approach, including follow-up questions about complexity, edge cases and design trade-offs. Mock interview features let users rehearse role-specific questions before a live conversation. According to the company website, the assistant supports 30 or more languages. It works alongside Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. The Zoom desktop app requires one additional setting; other meeting platforms and browser-based meetings do not, the company says. Paid plans list interview types including general, coding, phone and HireVue interviews.

Paid users can also select among leading AI models, depending on the plan. The company recommends faster models such as Gemini Flash for spoken, fast-paced interviews, and reasoning models such as Claude Opus for coding and system design questions when those models are included in a user's plan.

"Dual-device mode gives people another way to use the assistant when working from a single computer screen is not practical, and they can still choose the model that fits the interview in front of them," said Peter Liu, founder of Linkjob AI.

A free 30-minute trial, provided when the app is downloaded, includes all core features using a selection of basic models. Paid plans are priced at $99.99 a month, $69.99 a month when billed quarterly, $29.99 a month when billed yearly, and $999.99 for a lifetime license. The company says displayed prices include applicable taxes, and that customer support is available around the clock. Further information is available at

About Linkjob AI

Linkjob AI develops a real-time AI interview assistant that gives job seekers live help as interview questions are asked. Available for Windows, macOS and Linux, it provides résumé-tailored answer suggestions, coding problem analysis from screenshots, mock interviews and support for around 30 languages. Founded by Peter Liu. Learn more at