Salonist Expands Into Aesthetic Clinics With Smarter AI Scheduling, Client Records And Automation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, November 11, 2026 - Salonist, the salon and spa management software used by more than 15,000 businesses in over 60 countries, has expanded its AI-driven platform to aesthetic clinics. Clinics offering skin, laser, injectable and body treatments can now manage bookings, client records and follow-ups in one system, supported by the built-in assistant Saloni AI.
Aesthetic clinics have different needs from a typical salon. Treatments run longer and are often booked as multi-session courses. Clinics must keep detailed client histories and consent records, coordinate practitioners with treatment rooms and equipment, and follow up with clients consistently. Many still rely on spreadsheets, paper forms and disconnected tools, and the expansion of Salonist brings all of this into one AI-supported aesthetic clinic software platform (
At the centre of the platform is AI-assisted scheduling. Saloni AI helps clinics fill their calendars, reduce gaps between appointments and match each booking to the right practitioner, room and equipment. Each client also has a secure profile that holds consultation notes, treatment history, before-and-after photos and digital consent forms.
Clinics can sell and track multi-session treatment plans, prepaid packages and membership programmes. Appointment reminders, aftercare messages and rebooking prompts are sent automatically, which helps reduce no-shows. Clients can book around the clock through the clinic website, social channels or the Salonist customer app, and pay deposits in advance.
AI-driven reports show which treatments perform best, how practitioners are performing, how many clients return and how revenue is trending. Built-in marketing tools help clinics run targeted campaigns, grow their Google Reviews and win back clients who have not visited in a while.
"Aesthetic clinics are among the fastest-growing businesses in beauty and wellness, but they're often held back by manual admin," said Neeraj Gupta, Founder of Salonist. "We built Salonist to take that weight off business owners. Extending our AI-driven platform to aesthetic clinics means practitioners spend less time on scheduling and paperwork and more time with their clients."
With this expansion, Salonist now serves salons, spas, barbershops, nail studios, wellness centres, medical spas ( and aesthetic clinics on a single platform. The aesthetic clinic features are available now to new and existing customers.
About Salonist
Salonist is cloud-based business management software for salons, spas and aesthetic clinics. It brings appointment booking, point of sale, client management, marketing, inventory, staff management and AI-powered automation into one platform. More than 15,000 businesses in over 60 countries use Salonist to run and grow their operations. Learn more at
Media Contact
Julia Ching, Manager, Salonist
Email:...
Address: Office Number 5, Ard Garhoud Business Center LLC, Al Kazim Building, Al Garhoud 5, Dubai, UAE
Aesthetic clinics have different needs from a typical salon. Treatments run longer and are often booked as multi-session courses. Clinics must keep detailed client histories and consent records, coordinate practitioners with treatment rooms and equipment, and follow up with clients consistently. Many still rely on spreadsheets, paper forms and disconnected tools, and the expansion of Salonist brings all of this into one AI-supported aesthetic clinic software platform (
At the centre of the platform is AI-assisted scheduling. Saloni AI helps clinics fill their calendars, reduce gaps between appointments and match each booking to the right practitioner, room and equipment. Each client also has a secure profile that holds consultation notes, treatment history, before-and-after photos and digital consent forms.
Clinics can sell and track multi-session treatment plans, prepaid packages and membership programmes. Appointment reminders, aftercare messages and rebooking prompts are sent automatically, which helps reduce no-shows. Clients can book around the clock through the clinic website, social channels or the Salonist customer app, and pay deposits in advance.
AI-driven reports show which treatments perform best, how practitioners are performing, how many clients return and how revenue is trending. Built-in marketing tools help clinics run targeted campaigns, grow their Google Reviews and win back clients who have not visited in a while.
"Aesthetic clinics are among the fastest-growing businesses in beauty and wellness, but they're often held back by manual admin," said Neeraj Gupta, Founder of Salonist. "We built Salonist to take that weight off business owners. Extending our AI-driven platform to aesthetic clinics means practitioners spend less time on scheduling and paperwork and more time with their clients."
With this expansion, Salonist now serves salons, spas, barbershops, nail studios, wellness centres, medical spas ( and aesthetic clinics on a single platform. The aesthetic clinic features are available now to new and existing customers.
About Salonist
Salonist is cloud-based business management software for salons, spas and aesthetic clinics. It brings appointment booking, point of sale, client management, marketing, inventory, staff management and AI-powered automation into one platform. More than 15,000 businesses in over 60 countries use Salonist to run and grow their operations. Learn more at
Media Contact
Julia Ching, Manager, Salonist
Email:...
Address: Office Number 5, Ard Garhoud Business Center LLC, Al Kazim Building, Al Garhoud 5, Dubai, UAE
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