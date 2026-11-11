Lord Nicholas Stern To Headline Africa's Green Economy Summit As Continent Looks Towards 32Nd Conference Of The Parties (COP32)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Professor Lord Nicholas Stern, one of the world's leading authorities on the economics of climate change, will deliver a keynote address at Africa's Green Economy Summit ( ) (AGES), taking place from 23 to 26 February 2027 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town. His participation comes as Africa looks towards COP32, which Ethiopia will host in 2027.

Professor Lord Nicholas Stern, IG Patel Professor of Economics and Government and Chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science, will address delegates during the opening keynote session:“Ready for the World: Financing and Delivering Africa's Sustainable Future.”

A foundational figure in shaping the economic case for global climate action, Professor Lord Nicholas Stern led the landmark Stern Review on the Economics of Climate Change, which demonstrated the profound economic risks of inaction on climate change and made the case for investment in a transition to a low-carbon economy.

His participation comes as Africa enters an important period for climate action. With COP32 placing the global spotlight on the continent, the focus is increasingly shifting from ambition and commitments towards implementation: mobilising capital, building investable projects, strengthening resilience and ensuring the green transition supports economic growth, industrialisation and jobs.

“COP32 is an opportunity for Africa to change the narrative from a continent seeking climate finance to a continent offering some of the world's most compelling green investment opportunities. AGES 2027 is about making that opportunity tangible by connecting capital with projects, policy with implementation, and ambition with delivery,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, Group Director: Green Economy at VUKA Group.

That transition from ambition to delivery sits at the heart of the newly released AGES 2027 programme, with“Road to COP32: Africa's Implementation Agenda” running as a cross-cutting theme throughout the summit. The opening programme also features a dedicated discussion on Africa's adaptation and resilience agenda on the road to COP32.

New voices shaping Africa's green economy

Professor Lord Nicholas Stern will be joined by a growing line-up of African and international leaders spanning green growth, climate finance, development finance, trade and investment.

Confirmed speakers include:



Mallé Fofana, Deputy Executive Director and Head of the Directorate for Green Growth Implementation at the Global Green Growth Institute

Satu Kahkonen, World Bank Division Director for South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini

Haile Mekonnen, COP32 Climate Finance Representative for the Ethiopian Private Sector and member of UNECA's COP32 Climate Finance Technical Team

Aakif Merchant, Director and Head of Africa at Convergence

Dave Chalila, Head of Africa and Middle East Investments at GuarantCo (PIDG) Roslyn Ng'eno, Senior Investment Expert at the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat

The programme will examine some of the most immediate opportunities and challenges shaping Africa's sustainable development, including energy access and green industrialisation, water security, sustainable agriculture, climate and nature finance, critical minerals, sustainable mobility, carbon finance, digital infrastructure and the mobilisation of institutional capital.

From climate ambition to capital

The COP32 conversation at AGES will be grounded in investment and delivery.

AGES 2027 is expected to bring together 700+ delegates, 150+ investors and 40 investment-ready projects representing a US$2 billion pipeline, creating a marketplace connecting African opportunities with the capital, partners and expertise required to take them forward.

New additions for 2027 include a Ministerial & Technical Leadership Roundtable, a closed-door DFI Roundtable and the Green Village, alongside investor roundtables, curated matchmaking and project pitches.

The City of Cape Town returns as host city for AGES 2027.

The full AGES 2027 programme is now available, together with the summit's new infrastructure and SMME Dealbooks highlighting investment-ready African projects seeking capital and partnerships.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Links to the programme and Dealbooks:









For media enquiries and further information please contact:

Elize Engle

...

+27 63 574 5249



Princess Malungani

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+27 60 931 8366

About Africa's Green Economy Summit ( ):

Africa's Green Economy Summit connects industry professionals and organisations to information and to each other in a curated, live environment. Its purpose is to support the mobilisation of investment for green projects, helping them scale and industrialise in ways that deliver meaningful impact for environmental sustainability and economic growth across the continent. AGES is created by VUKA Group.

About VUKA Group ( ):

VUKA Group is a purpose-driven business that connects people and organisations to drive meaningful impact across Africa's key industries. Through its portfolio of events, digital platforms and insights, VUKA enables collaboration, knowledge-sharing and business growth in sectors critical to the continent's future.

Event details:

Dates: 23 to 26 February 2027

Venue: Century City Conference Centre ( ), Cape Town, South Africa

Website:

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