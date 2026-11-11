Liberia Signs Landmark Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) With EGYPTAIR To Advance Tourism, Aviation Connectivity And Strategic Development

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The Government of Liberia, through the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), and Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EGYPTAIR Airlines Company to strengthen cooperation in tourism development, air connectivity, aviation services, and medical tourism. The agreement marks a significant milestone in Liberia's ongoing engagements with Egypt, led by LNTA Director General Hon. Princess Eva Cooper, aimed at expanding international partnerships and positioning Liberia as an emerging destination for tourism, investment, and regional connectivity.

The agreement establishes a framework for promoting Liberia across EGYPTAIR's international marketing platforms, exploring joint destination campaigns, facilitating familiarization trips for travel operators and media representatives, and developing potential tourism packages featuring Liberia's ecotourism, cultural heritage, and coastal attractions. It also provides opportunities for business-to-business engagements between Liberian and Egyptian tourism operators, creating pathways for increased destination visibility, tourism investment, and international visitor arrivals. Additional areas of cooperation include exploring aviation maintenance partnerships, medical tourism opportunities involving EGYPTAIR Hospital, and potential arrangements to improve passenger and cargo connectivity between Liberia and Egypt.



Beyond destination promotion, the agreement underscores the strategic role of tourism as a catalyst for broader national development and interagency collaboration. Through its coordinating mandate, the Liberia National Tourism Authority is working alongside relevant government institutions to facilitate partnerships that address critical barriers to tourism growth, particularly air access, infrastructure, investment, and service development. While LNTA will coordinate tourism-related initiatives, LCAA will oversee civil aviation regulatory matters, and LAA will facilitate airport-related engagements within their respective mandates. This coordinated approach recognizes that sustainable tourism development requires collaboration across government institutions and the private sector to strengthen Liberia's competitiveness as an international destination.

The MOU also creates opportunities to explore future airline partnerships, including possible connecting services, passenger and cargo routes, and technical cooperation relating to the development of a national airline operation. These initiatives remain subject to commercial feasibility assessments, regulatory approvals, and separate implementation agreements. For the Liberia National Tourism Authority, the partnership represents another step toward advancing its mandate to market Liberia internationally while facilitating strategic collaborations that contribute to economic diversification, job creation, improved connectivity, and sustainable tourism growth. The agreement reinforces Liberia's commitment to building a more connected and competitive tourism industry through coordinated government action and international partnerships.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Tourism, Liberia.