Libya's Energy Investment Drive Gains Backing From Delta United, National Energy Services Reunited (NESR), SLB And Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA)

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The upcoming Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027 has confirmed a suite of regional corporate sponsors for next year's event. Delta United Group will participate as a Platinum Sponsor, while National Energy Services Reunited (NESR), SLB and Saudi Arabia's Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA) join as Gold and Silver Sponsors. The summit takes place in Tripoli from January 23–25.

This corporate backing highlights regional industry participation in Libya's energy modernization and infrastructure development. The companies bring capabilities spanning power generation, oilfield services, drilling and digital technologies.

Fueling National Industrial Modernization

Delta United Group anchors Libya's national energy transformation as a premier Platinum Sponsor. The company maintains an extensive domestic footprint across the market through technical engineering, specialized chemical supply and critical field support operations.

Strategically, the firm signed a milestone agreement with the General Electricity Company of Libya to convert the 740 MW Tobruk Power Plant from diesel to LNG. This major infrastructure transformation is expected to slash national fuel spending by $647 million annually. Downstream, its subsidiary Delta LLE successfully finalized a long-term fuel oil supply contract with the Azzawiya Refinery. The group also delivers pipeline corrosion injection services to secure processing facilities at Mellitah and Zawiya.

Anchoring Tier-1 Well Intervention and Recovery

As Gold Sponsors NESR and SLB bring extensive experience in well intervention and production enhancement. NESR provides well intervention and production enhancement services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing and nitrogen operations. The company's regional expansion includes a production services contract package worth more than $100 million across Algeria and Libya, announced in August 2025.

SLB has expanded its role in Libya through digital oilfield technology and advanced drilling systems. In March 2026, the company restored its Libyan operations to an independent operating structure. It has also deployed autonomous AI drilling technology that helped unlock additional production at the Al-Khair field. These technologies support the country's National Oil Corporation's (NOC) ambition to raise output toward 2 million barrels per day.

Driving Integrated Drilling and Completions

Set to bring an integrated well solutions portfolio backed by a workforce of 5,500 professionals operating across 20 countries, TAQA enters the summit as a Silver Sponsor. The company expanded its regional footprint through the total acquisition of AlMansoori Petroleum Services, integrating drilling, completions, wireline, and well testing capabilities. This specialized alignment directly matches the technical specifications required for Libya's upcoming upstream development phase.

The corporation continues scaling its international market reach, recently concluding integrated field construction and drilling agreements with the Syrian Petroleum Company. TAQA will also spotlight low-carbon completions via its growing TAQA Geothermal Energy division.

The strategic alignment of these sponsors confirms that Libya's production renaissance is rapidly shifting from policy to immediate field execution. Backed directly by the NOC and the Ministry of Oil and Gas, LEES 2027 stands ready to translate multi-billion-dollar investments into resilient engineering realities, setting a new benchmark for North African energy independence through 2027.

For more information about LEES 2027, visit , and to secure your participation as a sponsor or participate as a delegate, contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.