When Deaths Go Uncounted: World Health Organization (WHO) Flags Dangerous Blind Spots In Africa's Health Data

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The study by the World Health Organization (WHO ) finds that many countries on the continent are facing challenges, including in recording deaths and collecting and interpreting health information.

“When we do not know why people are dying, which children are missing essential services or where communities face the greatest health risks, we may overlook the very people who need our attention most,” said Dr. Mohamed Janabi, WHO regional director for Africa.

The report was launched at the First African Health Data Forum which opened in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday, bringing together health ministers, senior officials and other stakeholders.

Challenges and progress

Of the 40 countries assessed, fewer than half – 19 – reported that authorities are notified of at least eight in 10 deaths. Just over half, 21, record a cause for at least eight in 10 of the deaths that are registered.

Many countries also struggle to make sense of the data they do collect. Fewer than half (43 per cent) have enough capacity to analyse health data at the level of clinics and hospitals, and only one in four can check its quality there.

The report also found that many countries are still at the early stages of developing the systems and capacities required to produce reliable health information.

Major challenges include governance and finance, with only 18 per cent of countries reporting having a dedicated budget for health information systems. Other weaknesses centre around coordination, routine data-quality checks and availability of trained professionals.

Yet governments have made significant progress. The WHO Africa Region comprises 47 countries and the majority, 43, have adopted a digital platform for collecting and reporting routine health information.

Countries are making strides, such as Nigeria, where health authorities in Bauchi state used vaccination data and community-level information to identify children who had missed routine vaccinations.

Responsible use of AI

The First African Health Data Forum runs through Thursday, providing an opportunity for participants to review the report's findings, share experiences and identify solutions.

Discussions will also examine how digital health, artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovations can strengthen health information systems and support healthcare services.

Dr. Hillary Kipruto, a WHO technical officer, noted how AI has impacted healthcare.

“The power for diagnostics has leapfrogged,” he told UN News, while analysis would have taken months to complete but a report can now be generated with a click of a button.

“We cannot run away from it, but we have to make sure that there are enabling legislation and frameworks which allows us to responsibly use AI,” he said.

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