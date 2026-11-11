Eritrea: Diaspora Nationals Express Resolve To Strengthen National Resilience

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

At public seminars held on 7 and 8 November, Eritrean nationals in the US, France and Norway expressed their resolve to strengthen their organizational capacity and unity and their readiness to contribute to national resilience.

At the seminar in Chicago, Mr. Al-Nur Humed, head of Consular Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the US, gave a detailed briefing on the situation in the homeland and the responsibilities of nationals in light of current developments.

In Nantes, Mr. Bereket Paulos, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in France, and Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, briefed nationals on the current situation in the homeland.

At a seminar for nationals in Oslo and the surrounding areas, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy for the Scandinavian countries, urged participants to deepen their understanding of the current situation and their Government's position. He also called on them to take a more active role in the national resilience program.

At seminars in the German cities of Mannheim and Kassel, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General in Frankfurt, and Mr. Teame Haile, head of Public and Community Affairs, briefed nationals on the situation in the homeland and on regional and global developments.

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